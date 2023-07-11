Southeast Mechanical, a Winston-Salem provider of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, plumbing and electrical services, said Tuesday it has acquired All Ways Heating and Air LLC of Weaverville. Terms were not disclosed.

"This is a perfect fit with our other divisions and expands our presence into the Weaverville and surrounding areas north of Asheville,” Hugh Elks, Southeast’s president, said in a statement.

Southeast Mechanical, founded in 2020, provides turnkey HVAC services to a wide range of residential and commercial customers with its primary focus on short-term, residential change-outs and service contracts.

Southeast Mechanical is owned with Palladin Consumer Retail Partners, a private equity firm.

It is the latest acquisition in N.C. by Southeast. In May, it bought Gentry Air Inc. of Greensboro and Carolina Comfort of Wilkesboro in March.

Other HVAC companies affiliated with Southeast Mechanical are: Airmakers of Raleigh; Logan Home Energy Services of Winston-Salem; Triangle Contractors of Morganton; and Warren-Hay of Hillsborough.