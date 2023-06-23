Winston-Salem attorney Kimberly Stogner was elected Friday as president-elect of the N.C. Bar Association for 2023-24 and as its president for 2024-25.

Stogner is a partner with Womble Bond Dickinson in Winston-Salem. The election took place at the association's annual meeting. She will serve as the association's 130th president.

Stogner also will serve as president-elect of the N.C. Bar Foundation. She will serve as chairwoman of both organization's audit and finance committee during 2923-24.

Her name was placed in nomination by immediate past president Jon Heyl, who served as chair of the association's past presidents’ council that annually nominates the president-elect. Seconding speeches were provided by Cynthia Rothschild and Scott Schaaf.

“This is a prestigious leadership responsibility," Stogner said in a statement. "I will devote myself to serving in a manner that reflects the mission of the North Carolina Bar Association, promoting the administration of justice for all and encouraging the highest standards of integrity, competence, civility, and well-being of all members of the profession.”

Stogner has practiced with Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP and its predecessor, Womble Carlyle Sandridge & Rice LLP, since 2009.