Stokes and Wilkes counties are among 14 statewide that are the first participants in the state’s first Completing Access to Broadband program awards.

Surry Telephone Membership Corp. is the broadband provider for Stokes, while Wilkes Communications Inc. is for Wilkes.

The individual county award were not disclosed, but overall $22 million will be spent to connect 6,012 households and 164 businesses to high-speed internet.

The awards are contingent upon final, executed grant agreement with broadband provider partners:

All program grantees must participate in the Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides eligible low-income households a $30 per month discount on high-speed internet service, or provide access to a comparable low-cost program.

Program applicants must agree to provide high-speed service, defined as a minimum of 100 Megabits per second download and 20 Mbps upload, that is scalable to 100 Mbps download and 100 Mbps upload on or before Dec. 31, 2026.