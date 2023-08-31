The latest in a series of Forsyth County apartment sales involves the Summerlin Ridge complex being purchased for $22.6 million by a Florida group.

The 120-unit complex sits on 10.6 acres at 2425 Summerlin Ridge Drive in Winston-Salem, near Hanes Mall Boulevard and Stratford Road.

According to a notice sent to Summerlin Ridge residents, Carlisle Residential Properties will continue to manage the community.

Since early 2018, there have been at least 115 apartment or multi-family complex transactions in Forsyth — with some properties sold two or more times — for a combined value of at least $1.3 billion. The purchases have been primarily fueled by out-of-state groups.

The December 2019 sale of the luxury West End Station complex for $52.5 million is the most expensive in the apartment buying spree over the past four years. The buyer was an affiliate of EBSCO Income Properties of Alabama.

In late February 2021, a national multifamily residential management group paid a combined $82.5 million as part of its entrance strategy into the Winston-Salem apartment marketplace.

Driving the Triad apartment selling and building trends, according to economists, are millennials — those born between 1981 and 1996.

“An apartment complex offers convenience to millennials with resort-like features, such as pools, gyms and other amenities,” said Jennifer von Pohlmann, a spokeswoman for Attom Data Solutions, a national real estate research firm.

Additionally, most apartments are also close to grocery stores, coffee shops and restaurants, making them more compelling to younger people.

Mark Vitner, a senior economist for Wells Fargo Securities, said investors “are trying to find what few pockets of value there are left in the apartment market. Prices have been bid up so much in larger markets, such as Charlotte, Raleigh and Nashville, that investors are increasingly looking to markets that have been overlooked and show great potential for growth.

“Winston-Salem and Greensboro are at the top of the list of overlooked markets.”