Tanger Factory Outlets Inc. reported Thursday a 21.6% increase in second-quarter net income to $23.9 million.

Diluted earnings were 23 cents per share, up 4 cents from a year ago.

Second-quarter revenue was up 4.5% to $110.6 million while expenses dropped 1.3% to $77.4 million.

With the sale of the Blowing Rock property in December, Tanger's lone North Carolina property is in Mebane.

Tanger provided an update to its fiscal 2023 financial guidance with its diluted earnings range up 1 cent on the lower end to 90 cents, while the high end of 97 cents was unchanged.