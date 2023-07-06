The Bridge Fellowship has sold its Kernersville property for $5.5 million to a group affiliated with a Greensboro medical services provider, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing.

The buyer is FN Prestige Worldwide of Greensboro, which was formed in December, according to a corporations filing with the N.C. Secretary of State's Office.

The church said that "we understand the buyer is expecting to use the facility for office and manufacturing space."

The property sale involves three lots, the biggest being a 10.76-acre site at 1080 Snow Bridge Lane that is listed with 79,986 square feet building.

The other two properties are adjacent and vacant. They are listed as 1.78 acres and 0.5 acres at 0 Old Greensboro Road.

The property was formerly the site of Dudley Products plant, which included a hotel and conference center.

The church said Monday the transaction does not include the 30-plus acres that contain the hotel and conference center. That property is available for purchase.

Amanda LeFever, Travis LeFever and Christopher B. Watson are identified as members of FN Prestige on the deed of trust.

Travis LeFever is chief executive and co-founder of Mission Mobile Medical Group of Greensboro, while Amanda LeFever is chief financial officer and co-founder, and Brad Watson is chief strategy officer.

Neither LeFevers nor Watson could be reached for comment.

The church said that "plans going forward are still being developed."

The Bridge, when it was known as Calvary Chapel of the Triad, acquired the property in 2019 that was a vacant former Dudley Products Inc. production site.

At that time, the site that included the 68,086-square-foot plant was valued at $6 million, according to Forsyth tax records.

The church did not disclose what it paid for the property.

However, a May 2010 deed filing showed the church paid $2.5 million to Sepia Inc., which represented Dudley in the transaction.

The church’s plan in April 2019 was to include: an extended worship center complete with a bookstore and café; centers for children's ministry and youth and young-adult small groups; and fellowship, administrative and guest-services areas.