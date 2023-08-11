A N.C. franchise of Tint World Automotive Styling Centers has signed a development agreement to open a location in Winston-Salem as part of three-property expansion in the state.

Franchisees Shawn McMaster, Jaysen McMaster Forman and Candi Krueger already have opened locations at 4407 Landover Road in Greensboro and in Fayetteville this year.

Besides Winston-Salem, the franchisee plans to open a location in Asheville and Weddington, as well as Columbia, Greenville and Spartanburg in South Carolina.

Tint World currently has nine locations in North Carolina and two locations in South Carolina.

Tint World, founded in 1982, offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services.