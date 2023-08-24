The board of directors for TowneBank declared Wednesday a 25-cent cash dividend on its common shares.
The dividend is payable Oct. 13 to shareholders registered as of Sept. 29.
The bank, based in Suffolk, Va., has 45 branches in North Carolina and Virginia, including a branch at 802 Green Valley Road, Suite 101, in Greensboro.
336-727-7376
@rcraverWSJ
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today