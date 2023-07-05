Toyota Motor North America reported Wednesday a slight gain in electric vehicle sales during the first half of fiscal 2023 as the company proceeds with an electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant in the Triad.

The company said it had 270,476 "electrified vehicle" sales through June 30, up 1.4% year over year.

Those sales represented 26.0% of its total sales volume in the business unit.

For just June, there were 51,535 EV sales, up 28.8% and representing 26.4% of all sales during the month.

There are currently 24 electrified Toyota and Lexus vehicle options available at their dealerships. By 2025, the company plans to have an electrified option available for every Toyota and Lexus model globally.

Altogether, Toyota had a 0.7% decline in U.S. sales at 1.04 million vehicles.

"We continue to focus on customers' needs with several new and refreshed products in the first half of the year, including the all-new Toyota Crown and the Lexus brand's first fully electric vehicle, the RZ 450e," said Jack Hollis, the unit's executive vice president for sales.

"Our teams are working around the clock to get vehicles into customers' hands and they can expect even more exciting and electrified products later this year, including the all-new Grand Highlander, Toyota Tacoma and a new nameplate from Lexus, the TX."

On May 31, Toyota North America upped its investment — this time by $2.1 billion to $5.9 billion — in its North Carolina electric-vehicle battery plant.

The planned manufacturing plant in Liberty has become the largest single economic-development project commitment in North Carolina history even though the first battery won’t be available until 2025.

The Toyota pledge exceeds the planned $5 billion Wolfspeed semiconductor manufacturing plant in Siler City.

The latest commitment more than quadruples Toyota’s initial investment of $1.29 billion, 1,750-job, which was announced in December 2021 for the Greensboro-Randolph County megasite. The investment was boosted in August to $3.8 billion and 2,100 jobs.

Toyota has been made eligible for up to $271.4 million in state incentives, while the Randolph County government is providing $167.3 million in local incentives.

Production is expected to begin in 2025 at what will be 2 million square feet of space spread over three buildings. Two 500,000-square-foot buildings are dedicated to hybrid electric vehicle battery production, while a 1-million-square-foot building will be focused on electric vehicle battery production.

There will be initially six battery production lines — four for hybrid electric vehicles and two for battery electric vehicles.

The $2.1 billion expansion will feature two additional production buildings of an undetermined square footage size.

Toyota also announced plans May 31 for making a new electric SUV at its Kentucky plant, also starting in 2025.

The manufacturer said the SUVs, the first produced in the U.S., will be powered by batteries from the Liberty plant.

Holland said that while the two production decisions were made “independent of each other, we always expected that we would plan ahead for additional battery production as North Carolina becomes the production hub for North America.”

The Liberty facility will be Toyota’s hub for developing and producing lithium-ion batteries needed for its expanding portfolio of electrified vehicles.

“With this proactive infrastructure investment, we will be able to quickly support future expansion opportunities to meet growing customer need,” said Sean Suggs, president of Toyota Battery Manufacturing for N.C.

The Toyota subsidiary plans to build lithium-ion batteries at the plant for about 200,000 hybrid and electric vehicles annually.

Toyota said it plans to start hiring production and maintenance positions in mid-2023. To apply for open positions, go to www.toyota.com/careers.

There are plans for in-person applicant assessment and interview locations in Asheboro and Greensboro through NCWorks locations.