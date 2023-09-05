Triad Business Bank said Tuesday it has promoted Leah Price to chief banking officer.
Price joined the bank in early 2020 as High Point market executive and was promoted to president of Commercial Banking.
Price previously has held roles at various financial institutions, including: market president for BB&T Corp. in High Point; city president and manager of commercial real estate at SunTrust Banks Inc.
The bank has a branch in Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point. Total assets were at $513.1 million on June 30, compared with $484.9 million on March 31.
