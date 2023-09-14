OneDigital Investment Advisors said Wednesday it has acquired Triad Financial Advisors, a wealth management firm based in Greensboro.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The companies said OneDigital gains $900 million in assets from the acquisition.

OneDigital is a wholly owned subsidiary of OneDigital, an insurance brokerage, financial services and human resources consulting firm based in Atlanta.

Founded in 1982 and the local leader in working with high-net-worth families and female investors, TFA's wealth management services include retirement planning, investments, asset management, portfolio analysis and monitoring. The companies said TFA's workforce would join the One Digital advisory subsidiary.

One Digital said the acquisition "bolsters our wealth management capabilities within a burgeoning market, further fortifying OneDigital's position in the Carolinas."

"Our values and vision align with OneDigital, and this partnership brings more opportunities to not only our clients as part of a broader company, but also more opportunities for our employees to expand their own career opportunities," said Patrick Rush, chief executive and owner of TFA.