The stunning shutdowns of Triad traditional manufacturers Klaussner Industries Inc. and United Furniture Industries Inc. may be microcosms of how skittish banks have become of extending high-interest loans, according to economists.

Klaussner immediately shut down operations after 60 years on Aug. 7, letting go 893 employees in Randolph County following an inability to access additional funding from its lender.

Klaussner posted on its website that the shutdown is “the result of challenging and unexpected business circumstances impacting our operations.”

Meanwhile, United abruptly closed all of its plants on Nov. 22, including four in the Triad affecting 530 employees, after Wells Fargo & Co. declined to provide additional funding amid United’s financial struggles.

“There are a number of factors at play” that likely doomed both manufacturers, said Mark Vitner, chief economist with Piedmont Crescent Capital and a former senior economist with Wells Fargo Securities.

“For starters, consumers spending for goods surged in the immediate aftermath of the lockdowns, as consumers flush with stimulus dollars rearranged their homes to allow more space for remote work and remote learning.

“Spending shifted toward services as the economy reopened more fully.”

Meanwhile, banks large and small became increasingly concerned about lending options that were proving to be less profitable and sustainable, Vitner said.

“Lenders tend to scrutinize loans even more carefully,” Vitner said.

The collapses of First Republic, Signature Bank and Silicon Valley Bank led banks to further scrutinize their loan portfolios, Vitner said.

Those banks rank among the largest failures in U.S. history. According to the FDIC, the Silicon Valley failure would cost the fund $20 billion, while First Republic is estimated to cost $13 billion and Signature $2.5 billion.

“Banks have become more risk averse in general, as they still see a recession as more likely than not over the next few quarters, which means we are likely to see more negative surprises than positive ones,” Vitner said.

“Views about interest rates have also changed. Interest rates are now largely expected to remain higher for longer, and that may push some companies over the edge if they cannot roll over maturing debt.”

Fluctuating consumer demand

New orders for home furnishings increased for the first time in 23 months during May, rising 15.5% year over year to $2.2 billion as some larger retailers placed bigger-than-normal orders.

Orders also were up 19.2% from $1.92 billion in April, according to the latest survey of U.S. manufacturers by industry research firm Smith Leonard PLLC of High Point.

However, new orders are down 13% overall through May with 78% of participants having an overall decline.

Klaussner was known foremost for its upholstery collections during its 60 years, although it had expanded into bedding and wooden furniture since the early 2000s through acquisitions.

According to trade publication Furniture/Today, Klaussner had a record $500 million in sales as recently as 2009.

Klaussner attempted to raise its profile through celebrity-inspired licensing collections that included wildlife artist Dick Idol and country singer Trisha Yearwood.

Meanwhile, United made promotional- to mid-priced upholstered furniture in the U.S. under its brand and the Lane Home Furnishings brand. The manufacturer also imported wooden bedroom and dining furniture. About 2,700 employees were let go in the overnight collapse.

United general counsel Andrew Payne said in a June 2022 WARN notice to N.C. Commerce Department about a round of 271 job cuts in the Triad that they were in response to United business customers choosing not to buy home furnishings they had already ordered and which had already been made.

Payne said those decisions set off a domino effect “that led to a significant financial crisis that United believes cannot be realistically addressed without implementing the (High Point) plant closure and mass layoff described above.”

A federal Bankruptcy Court judge has determined that United Furniture Industries Inc. owner David Belford and its board of directors did not “rise to the level of bad faith” in their decision to shutter operations.

However, “UFI and its management made serious errors in business judgment and displayed clear financial incompetence,” wrote Judge Selene Maddox of the Northern District of Mississippi.

‘Unfortunate side effect’

Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University, said that “what we are seeing (with the manufacturing closings) is an unfortunate side effect of tighter credit standards emanating from the raising of interest rate targets by the Federal Reserve to fight inflation.”

“High levels of consumer debt will reduce purchases of goods that can be delayed, such as furniture, as we slide into a probable recession toward the end of this year and continuing into early next year.

“The entire furniture manufacturing sector is seeing these effects, and it is especially problematic for companies with high levels of existing debt.”

The Fed’s efforts to combat inflation has as part of its intent “making it more expensive for firms to expand, most especially when it comes to adding or retaining employees,” said John Quinterno, principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.

“While the Federal Reserve wants to affect the labor market and push up unemployment, higher interest rates will negatively impact firms, especially those in industries that produce tangible goods, that need to borrow funds.”

Meanwhile, Quinterno said, individual firms “may not be innocent bystanders. Once the Federal Reserve decided to end its era of free money, these firms were vulnerable, and it wouldn’t take much at all for it all to wash out to sea.”

“Many firms became very used to a roughly 15-year period of virtually free money, and many, especially publicly traded companies, used that seemingly free money to engage in unproductive uses, like stock buybacks, ill-advised acquisitions and other forms of financial engineering.

“Many such firms failed to invest in their core businesses and were left vulnerable to unexpected shocks like those stemming from the coronavirus pandemic and more expected ones that firms should have planned for, such as changing customer preferences.”

United’s financial crisis

The United collapse could prove to be a cautionary tale for the former Klaussner employees.

Wells Fargo, United’s largest creditor, filed on Dec. 30 a motion for Chapter 7 liquidation of the manufacturer’s assets and the appointment of a bankruptcy trustee.

The bank said it was owed $99.21 million in secured debt. Yet, the bank acknowledged it “estimates that any recoveries from liquidation of (United’s) collateral will result in a recovery equal to a fraction of this amount.”

Wells Fargo said it stepped in soon after the United shutdown to preserve United’s assets, which include the 850,000-square-foot production facility at 401 W. Hanes Mill Road in Winston-Salem, where United had at least 271 employees as recently as July 2022.

It claims United has performed post-shutdown “various instances of conduct found to establish a lack of integrity,” “gross mismanagement,” “ongoing incompetence,” and “conflicts of interest” involving Belford, and “lack of credibility and creditor confidence.”

Bankruptcy Court judge Selene Maddox issued a ruling in January giving owner David Belford and United the opportunity to direct the sale of its assets in a Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection motion.

On Aug. 1, Maddox approved the $65 million sale of the United real-estate portfolio to Phoenix Acquisition.

Phoenix, based in Milwaukee, specializes in buying and renovating manufacturing plants. Phoenix has three N.C. properties, including a 100,810-square-foot building on a 33-acre site at 8425 Triad Drive in Greensboro.

‘Tip of the iceberg’

Tony Plath, a retired finance professor at UNC Charlotte, also cited that many companies find themselves with “overleveraged balance sheets created by several years of overborrowing at ridiculously low interest rates that never anticipated debt service costs rising as steeply, and as quickly, as they have.”

Plath warned that Klaussner and United are just part of “the tip of the iceberg emerg(ing) in the credit markets right now.”

“Anything that’s variable-rate and highly leveraged is increasingly risky for the next year or two.”

Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stockbroker, said the “bottom line is that if a lender sees the business as too risky based on whatever metrics they use to determine the potential for default, they will deny funding.”

“Or, if assets are pledged to secure the funding, if they determine that those assets are insufficient to cover the debt in the event of bankruptcy, they will deny funding.”

For those companies that lenders “feel there is above-average risk, but potential for recouping their money, either through pledged asset security or a refined business plan that reflects a possible path to profitability, they will charge above-market rates in consideration of the risk they are taking lending to the distressed company.”

Gray said that “in this day and age, businesses must be nimble. Many fall into the trap of doing business the way they always have.”

“A changing market and a changing consumer require inventive new approaches. Mere cost-cutting and ‘right-sizing’ are no longer enough.”