The board of directors of Truist Financial Corporation declared Tuesday a regular quarterly cash dividend of 52 per common share.
The dividend is payable Sept. 1 to shareholders registered as of Aug. 11.
Truist disclosed on June 30 it was not increasing its 52-cent per share dividend after passing the latest Federal Reserve stress test.
Richard Craver
