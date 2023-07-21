Truist Financial Corp. continued a recent quarterly pattern of job cuts, this time reducing its workforce by 1,089 positions during the second quarter.

The full-time equivalent workforce was at 52,564 as of June 30, which is up 1,215 positions from 51,349 a year ago.

Since BB&T Corp. completed its $33.4 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks in December 2019 to form Truist, the bank’s workforce is down 11.3% — or by at least 6,736 positions from about 59,300.

Truist chairman and chief executive Bill Rogers cautioned in Thursday’s quarterly report that “during the second quarter, we made significant progress adapting to the new operating environment by strengthening our balance sheet, sharpening our strategic focus on our core businesses and intensifying our focus on disciplined expense management.”

In terms of branches, Truist was at 2,002 on June 30, compared with 2,006 on March 31 and 2,117 on June 30, 2022.

The bank still has 13 branches in Forsyth County as well as Bermuda Run.

The branch count is down from more than 2,900 in December 2019, which met the cost-savings initiative goal to close 800 branches between the end of 2019 and March 31, 2022.

Truist confirmed it did not make any share repurchases during the second quarter — the sixth consecutive quarter without such transactions.

Rogers cautioned in April that Truist stockholders would have to wait until later in 2023 — if at all this year — to benefit from potential share purchases.

A publicly traded company typically buys back its shares from the marketplace to reduce the number of outstanding stock shares. Because there are fewer outstanding shares, those remaining can become more valuable. Companies also buy back shares when they believe the shares are undervalued.

Truist last repurchased $500 million worth of shares in the fourth quarter of 2021.

In April, Rogers said that share repurchases “are not in our short-term window and not a focus right now.”

Truist’s board of directors had approved spending between $4 billion and $5 billion of capital on share repurchases or acquisitions between the third quarter of 2021 and the third quarter of 2022.

However, Truist dedicated some of those funds to its insurance division buying Constellation Affiliated Partners and Service Finance for an undisclosed price.

Truist disclosed on June 30 it would not increase its 52-cent per share dividend after passing the latest Federal Reserve stress test.

Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stockbroker, said Thursday that Truist is taking a prudent approach to share repurchases and its dividend.

“Truist is doing exactly as it should given the environment,” Gray said. “With a dividend yield of over 6%, an increase was unwarranted. It may be some time before there is a complete recovery of bank stocks broadly speaking.”