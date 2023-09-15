The Triad and Charlotte will share a Truist Financial Corp. regional president as an early example of the bank's corporate consolidation and restructuring initiative.

Truist said Friday that Heath Campbell will succeed Cantey Alexander as its top Triad executive in what the bank is now calling its North Carolina West region.

Alexander, 59, and a longtime Triad executive for BB&T Corp. and Truist Financial Corp., plans to retire on Sept. 30 after more than 35 years in the banking industry.

Alexander, 59, was named as BB&T’s Triad regional president in 2003, then became in December 2019 the top Triad-based executive for Truist shortly after Truist debuted following BB&T’s $33.4 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc.

Truist's 14-county Triad region stretches from Avery and Watauga counties in the west to Alamance County in the east.

Campbell. 47, will become the most senior ranking regional member of the Commercial Community Bank unit for the Triad, as well as currently serving as regional president for the Greater Charlotte area that spans to Asheville and the Foothills areas.

He will add a Winston-Salem office to go with his Charlotte office.

Campbell has more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, serving in Truist leadership roles across several markets including the Greater Washington, D.C. region, Georgia and Kentucky.

"Our regional presidents continue to play a critical role in our business, and we’ve elevated the responsibilities of our leaders to further fulfill our distinctive community bank model," Jenna Kelly, group regional president for Truist, said in a statement.

"Heath’s leadership and deep North Carolina roots will serve our clients well. Our commitment to our local communities remains strong.”

Campbell holds an Advanced Banking certification from the BB&T Banking School at Wake Forest University.

"Our go-to-market strategy is founded on delivery of proactive and personalized advice, which speaks to Truist’s purpose of inspiring and building better lives and communities, and to my personal philosophy as well," Campbell said.

In the Triad area, Campbell is an incoming board member of the Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation and the Piedmont Triad Partnership.

Campbell serves on the boards of Charlotte Regional Business Alliance, Charlotte Sports Foundation, and the Goodfellows Club.

Ripple effect

Truist said Monday it is undergoing a “sizable reductions in force” over the next 12 to 18 months that will represent at least $300 million in annual workforce cost-cut savings.

Truist declined to comment on specific job-cut projections, and when and where they would take place.

A "sizable reduction in force" could be between 1,500 and 2,000 employees, projected Tony Plath, a retired finance professor at UNC Charlotte.

The bank disclosed plans for an overall $750 million annual cost reduction before a presentation at a Barclays Global Financial Services Conference by chairman and chief executive Bill Rogers and chief financial officer Mike Maguire.

Maguire told analysts on July 21 that “these actions include taking a much more aggressive approach forward full-time equivalent management, realigning and consolidating businesses to advance our long-term strategy, rationalizing our tech spend to drive more efficient and effective delivery, and optimizing our operations and contact centers.”

Rogers told analysts and investors on Monday that Truist is “aggressively cutting costs ... many achieved through near-term personnel-related reductions” over the next three quarters.

Banking analysts, investors and Truist employees have been bracing for the cost-reduction announcement since Rogers warned on July 21 that another round of cost cutting would likely involve jobs and facility operations, and come over the next 12 to 18 months.

Besides the $300 million in workforce reduction expenses, Truist listed $250 million in what it called “organizational alignment and simplification” and $200 million in technology expense reduction.

“I am highly confident in the initiatives we’ve discussed today will significantly improve our financial performance,” Rogers said.

The reduction in force goals disclosed Monday involve: consolidation of redundant/similar functions; select business restructuring; geographic consolidation from 21 to 14 markets.

“The effort is well underway, and we are committed to a sense of urgency and accountability,” Rogers said.

After the Barclays presentation, Truist released a statement in which it said “we regularly assess streamlining opportunities for our organization and make adjustments to meet client needs effectively and efficiently.”

“As we continue to transform Truist to focus on our strengths and drive long-term growth and profitability, we’re hiring in some areas and rightsizing in others through natural attrition and planned staffing reductions.

“We’re committed to supporting affected teammates as they seek to find employment opportunities — with Truist or elsewhere.”