Truist Financial Corp. is partnering with IBM on its next step involving artificial intelligence with a focus on enhancing its quantum computing expertise for commercial banking and cybersecurity.

Quantum computing typically is defined as the system used to calculate outputs, such as derivates pricing and index tracking in the financial services industry.

The collaboration aims to help Truist prepare for quantum cybersecurity challenges from hackers with access to the technology. American Banker, a trade publication, reported that Wells Fargo & Co., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Ally Bank also are targeting quantum computing technology.

“On the defensive side, it’s making sure that we’re putting up the type of cyber-related controls and encryption standards and other things that’ll help us protect from malicious actors,” Ken Meyer, Truist’s divisional chief information and experience officer, told American Banker.

Truist is joining IBM’s Quantum Accelerator program, while IBM gains access to Truist’s Innovator in Residence program in Charlotte.

“Quantum computing has the potential to transform how we do banking and solve complex problems,” said Scott Case, Truist’s chief information officer. “IBM’s collaboration and expertise will be invaluable to ensure we are able to leverage these new technologies to the fullest potential.”

IBM said that financial institutions worldwide are preparing “for dramatic changes as a result of the exponential power of quantum computing.”

The IBM collaboration is the latest Truist initiative involving artificial intelligence. In August 2022, Truist acquired a series of assets from Raleigh-based Zaloni.

Going back to February 2019, Kelly King, the retired chairman and chief executive of Truist and BB&T Corp., stressed how the bank has embraced internal digital-driven restructuring that the financial institution began in 2017 known as “disrupt or die.” The initiative focuses on pouring resources into its digital platform and information-technology network, increasing spending on its community bank unit and relying on organic growth and flat expenses.

“If you don’t disrupt yourself, Amazon or someone else will, and you may be in extreme difficulty or you may not be around in five years regardless of how well you are doing today,” King said.