Another round of cost cutting at Truist Financial Corp., is likely to involve jobs and facility operations and come over the next 12 to 18 months, according to an inflection point warning Thursday from the bank’s executive management team.

William Rogers, the bank’s chairman and chief executive, opened his formal comments for the second-quarter analysts call by saying Truist must respond to “increasing levels of uncertainty in our economy.”

He cited in particular “the impact of interest rates on funding cost, and a new sort of post-March operating environment for our industry are impacting our results and plans.”

Mike Maguire, Truist’s chief financial officer, told analysts the bank is “actively working to identify and accelerate additional actions that could be implemented over the course of the next 12 to 18 months to generate cost reductions to reflect efficiency opportunities and changing conditions.”

“These actions include taking a much more aggressive approach forward full-time equivalent management, realigning and consolidating businesses to advance our long-term strategy, rationalizing our tech spend to drive more efficient and effective delivery, and optimizing our operations and contact centers.”

Truist was formed from the $33.4 billion purchase by BB&T Corp. of SunTrust Banks Inc. in December 2019. Its commercial/retail banking hub remained in Winston-Salem.

Truist has had a recent quarterly pattern of job cuts, including reducing its workforce by 1,089 positions during the second quarter. The full-time equivalent workforce was at 52,564 as of June 30.

Since December 2019, the bank’s workforce is down 11.3% — or by at least 6,736 positions from about 59,300.

BB&T’s top executive Kelly King served in the top two management positions until retiring as chief executive in September 2021 and as chairman in March 2022 — replaced by Rogers in both instances.

Rogers told analysts that Truist “was specifically built to increase our flexibility to respond to any condition to fulfill our purpose and commitment to all stakeholders.”

“This environment also challenges us to move faster, with greater intensity, to tighten our strategic focus and right-size our expense chassis to reflect the new realities.”

Rogers told analysts that “there are lots of easy things you can do.”

“You can do hiring freezes and those types of things, and we’re under way on all that, and you’ll start to see some of that in the next couple of quarters.”

Maguire said that “taken together, we believe these actions will increase our focus, double down on our core, simplify our business, bend the expense curve and enhance returns for our shareholders.”

‘Not business as usual’

Rogers cautioned that “while these changes will be manifested over time, this is not business as usual and reflects an important and significant pivot for Truist and our leadership team.”

“We too must shift and make tough decisions to fit the realities of today’s economic environment and tomorrow’s regulatory requirements.”

“This means being more disciplined about where we choose to compete and deploy our capital, whether businesses, clients or products, and looking deeper and at more structural cost opportunities that exist for Truist.”

The most recent example was the decision in late June to sell a $5 billion non-core student loan portfolio. Rogers said the proceeds “were used to reduce other wholesale funding.”

“The transaction will modestly hurt net interest income, but boost net interest margin and balance sheet efficiency, exactly what we should be doing in an environment where cost of capital and funding has increased meaningfully.”

A little too soft?

Wells Fargo Securities analyst Mike Mayo told Rogers he wonders if Truist has been “a little too soft” with cost-reductions post integration and “not taking the tougher actions like some of your peers have.”

Mayo said a key point of merging BB&T and SunTrust was cost savings, whereas “the guide is big negative operating leverage, you are still spending more,” including on the advanced technology side.

Meanwhile, Truist has not conducted a major share repurchase initiative since fourth quarter of 2021, and said recently it would not increase its quarterly dividend of 52 cents.

“The shareholders, I think I can safely say, are not happy about the expense growth, and they’re not happy about the negative operative leverage,” Mayo said.

Rogers responded by saying that “the merger was predicated on cost saves and opportunity as well. We want to make sure that we’re well positioned to take advantage of those.”

“Building the infrastructure for a large company in this environment was more expensive than we anticipated, so there’s just no doubt about it.”

“The intensity I can assure you hear about expenses, but not just expenses, but just redesigning the chassis.

That focus is intense, but it is about trying to create permanent change than structural.”