Truliant Federal Credit Union has hired Kristi Straw for the newly created role of chief retail banking officer.
Straw will be responsible for organizing, planning and strategically directing the activities of Truliant’s branch network, call center and financial advisors.
Straw most recently served as president of community banking at Bank OZK. She managed seven regional executives, $5 billion in deposits and 102 banking centers in North Carolina and Georgia.
Straw has also worked at US Bancorp Investments, CommunityAmerica Credit Union in Missouri, Morgan Stanley, UMB Financial Corp. and Wells Fargo Financial Mortgage.
