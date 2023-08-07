The Tyson Foods Inc. chicken-processing operations in Wilkesboro has been spared from the latest round of plant closings announced by the company Monday.

Tyson disclosed in its fiscal third-quarter 2023 earnings report it is closing chicken-processing plants in Corydon, Ind., Dexter, Mo., Noel, Mo., and North Little Rock, Ark.

It did not disclose the number of affected employees. The company has 124,000 employees in the United States and an additional 18,000 globally.

As of last count, Tyson has 2,244 full-time and contract employees in Wilkes County.

The four plant closings follow on Tyson's announcement in March of shutting down facilities at Van Buren, Ark. with 969 employees, and Glen Allen, Va., with 692 employees.

The company said the four plants are being closed "to reduce costs and improve capacity utilization" with production being transferred to facilities closer to its primary customer bases.

"We expect to shift production to other facilities and cease operations at the impacted locations in our first two quarters of fiscal 2024. Based on our preliminary analysis, we currently estimate total charges of $300 million to $400 million."

Donnie King, Tyson's president and chief executive, said in the third-quarter news release that “the difficult decision to close four chicken facilities ... demonstrates our commitment to bold action and operational excellence as we drive performance, including lower costs and improving capacity utilization, and build on our strategy of making Tyson Foods stronger in the long term.”

Tyson launched in fiscal 2022 a "new productivity program designed to drive a better, faster and more agile organization that is supported by a culture of continuous improvement and faster decision making."

"We targeted an aggregate $1 billion in productivity savings by the end of fiscal 2024 relative to a fiscal 2021 cost baseline. We surpassed our aggregate $1 billion target in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 — more than a year ahead of our plan."

Third-quarter sales dropped 3% to $13.14 billion. Beef sales were unchanged at $4.96 billion, which chicken sales declined 3.5% to $4.21 billion, prepared foods dropped 2.6% to $2.38 billion, and pork sales were down 18.2% to $1.32 billion.

Tyson reported an operating loss of $350 million for the third quarter, compared with operating income of $1.03 billion a year ago.

The biggest factors were the decision to record goodwill impairment charges of $210 million involving its chicken segment and $238 million for its international/other segment.

Goodwill arises when a company acquires another business. The amount of goodwill is the cost to purchase the business minus the fair market value of the tangible assets, the identifiable intangible assets, and the liabilities obtained in the purchase.

A company typically writes down its goodwill when the value of certain assets declines.

CFRA Research analyst Arun Sundaram responded to the earnings report by lowering his 52-week share-price target by $7 to $52, as well as reducing his fiscal 2024 earnings per share estimate from $4.91 to $3.98.

"It was another challenging quarter for Tyson, as the macro backdrop remains unfavorable for commodity protein processors," Sundaram said.

"In beef, herd liquidation has led to tighter cattle supply, resulting in higher cattle costs and narrower spreads. In pork, excess supply and soft demand has led to negative operating margins. In chicken, the turnaround continues as Tyson announced additional plant closures today in order to improve overall capacity utilization."