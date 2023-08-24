Unifi ended its fiscal 2023 on a subdued revenue and bottom-line note while projecting that the start of fiscal 2024 won’t be much better.

The Greensboro yarn manufacturer reported after the market closed Wednesday an overall fourth-quarter loss of $15.3 million compared with $3.5 million in net income.

Those results were skewed primarily from taking an $8.2 million impairment charge “for abandonment of specialized machinery constructed in the Americas in fiscal 2017.”

Still, Eddie Ingle, Unifi’s chief executive, said in a statement the fourth-quarter results “reflect continued demand instability across apparel and textile supply chains, which were once again impacted by low levels of brand and retailer demand.”

Unifi had an earnings loss of 85 cents and an adjusted earnings loss of 39 cents. That’s compared with diluted earnings of 19 cents a year ago.

There was an earnings forecast of a 27-cent loss by one analyst surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and losses in their forecasts.

For the full year, Unifi reported an overall $46.3 million loss and an adjusted loss of $41.3 million compared with $15.2 million in net income.

Unifi said that “brands and retailers took action to reduce their inventory levels and normalize supply chains” during the quarter.

Sales fell 30.6% during the quarter to $151 million while cost of sales dropped 27.2% to $145 million.

Sales in the Americas declined by 31.2% to $94.8 million while sales in Brazil were off 22.4% to $27.1 million and Asian sales declined 35% to $28.1 million.

Recycled yarn fabric Repreve represented 29% of overall sales at $44.5 million.

Unifi chairman Al Carey told analysts during a quarterly conference call that “since we’re at the front of the supply chain, we can feel the pain first, but we typically catch the tailwind first. We began feeling the difficulty of this situation last summer. And now one year later, we’re beginning to see some green shoots in terms of improved orders for volume in and around the October time frame.”

Carey stressed to analysts that “we didn’t waste the crisis” over the past 12 months and “our teams have been working on several initiatives that are going to make our company better in the long run. The first thing I’d mention to you is that we have begun to get traction on building a business in categories that are outside of apparel — categories such as home, auto, industrial and packaging.

“These ... categories are incremental to our current sales portfolio and they also have much higher margins than the apparel categories that we sell today.”

On the employment front, Unifi confirmed that a combined 200 job positions at its Yadkinville and Reidsville plants were eliminated through attrition between July 2022 and December.

The reduction represents about 10% of Unifi’s domestic workforce, said A.J. Eaker, the manufacturer’s vice president of finance and treasurer who will become chief financial officer.

Prior to the job-reduction, Unifi had about 1,330 production employees in Yadkinville, as well as more than 250 in Rockingham County and 110 at its Greensboro headquarters.

“Yadkinville and Reidsville comprised nearly all of the lower employee levels, with no meaningful changes in Greensboro or other global locations,” Eaker said.