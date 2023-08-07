The sale of the historic Weeks plant in northwest Winston-Salem has been approved by a federal bankruptcy judge as part of a $65 million bid of Phoenix Acquisition for the United Furniture Industries Inc. portfolio.

Meanwhile, 12 former United employees, including five from North Carolina, have filed an amended complaint in their attempt to force the defunct manufacturer to meet WARN Act requirements for final compensation and benefits for about 2,700 employees.

Judge Selene Maddox approved the sale on Aug. 1.

Phoenix, based in Milwaukee, specializes in buying and renovating manufacturing plants. Phoenix has three N.C. properties, including a 100,810-square-foot building on a 33-acre site at 8425 Triad Drive in Greensboro.

The next step is for trustee Derek Henderson to file a report addressing how the sale will be completed. Property closings are expected to take place in late August.

The portfolio includes four Triad and 10 Mississippi properties, and the accompanying 626 acres — all in as-in conditions.

At least $27 million of the proposed purchase price would go toward the Winston-Salem, Lexington and Trinity properties, according to court documents.

When Hanes Hosiery Mills Co. opened the Weeks plant in 1960 at 401 E. Hanes Mill Road, it was the largest manufacturing plant in N.C.

Hanes Hosiery spent about $30 million on the plant, which would be about $308.2 million in 2023 dollars, according to calculations from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The plant currently has 755,599 square feet of space on a 54.5-acre tract. It’s the largest single piece in the United operational portfolio.

Background

United made promotional- to mid-priced upholstered furniture in the U.S. under its brand and the Lane Home Furnishings brand. The manufacturer also imported wooden bedroom and dining furniture.

After more than eight years of operations at the Weeks plant, United unexpectedly shut down all of its plants on Nov. 22, ending employment and health insurance benefits for 530 Triad employees and about 2,700 companywide.

At that time, United had a combined 245 employees in Archdale and Trinity, 220 in Lexington and between 50 and 70 in Winston-Salem.

After facing pressure from creditors, led by Wells Fargo & Co., for an involuntary bankruptcy filing, United submitted in February its Chapter 11 federal bankruptcy filing, citing between 200 and 999 creditors, and between $1 million and $10 million in assets and liabilities.

Wells Fargo filed on Dec. 30 a motion for Chapter 7 liquidation of the manufacturer’s assets and the appointment of a bankruptcy trustee.

On Jan. 18, Maddox issued a ruling giving United owner David Belford and the company the opportunity to direct the sale of its assets in a Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection motion.

Maddox said in her memorandum and order that Belford and the United board of directors did not “rise to the level of bad faith” in their decision to shutter operations.

However, she wrote that “its management made serious errors in business judgment and displayed clear financial incompetence.”

WARN Act update

United has not filed a WARN notice addressing the abrupt shutdown in California, Mississippi or North Carolina where it had operations.

The majority of companies going out of business, or conducting job cuts affecting at least 50 employees, typically file a WARN notice in which they agree to pay 60 days’ worth of wages and benefits to affected workers.

The former employees are requesting class-action status in the six filed federal WARN lawsuits, some of which have been combined.

The plaintiffs also are requesting unpaid commissions, bonuses, accrued holiday pay, accrued vacation pay, and pension and 401(k) contributions, and other ERISA benefits. They claim none of those compensations has been made since the abrupt shutdown.

According to N.C. law, the defendants may be liable for civil penalty of up to $250.00 per employee with a maximum per employee of $2,000 per violation of WARN Act requirements.

However, the WARN Act lacks enforcement teeth, with several studies showing it has lots of loopholes, and virtually no enforcement authority from federal, state and local officials.

Henderson claims former employees are barred from claims “by the unforeseeable business circumstances exception” in the act.

Henderson summed up his opposition to the WARN lawsuits by saying that although United did not provide a notice in November, he “denies that United violated the act and/or any state law because the shutdown and layoffs were due to unforeseen business circumstances, as well as the inability to obtain financing.”

“These efforts at refinancing and to provide alternate means for its continuing in business were suddenly and abruptly rejected, leaving the debtor with no choice but to cease operations."