Verizon said Wednesday it plans to hire at least nine Triad retail employees — including three in Winston-Salem — as part of a national campaign aiming at more than 600 new employees.

The breakdown is three employees in High Point, as well as two in Burlington and one in Greensboro.

Besides salary and fringe benefits, Verizon said it is offering sign-on bonuses of up to $2,500 for select retail hires.

Applicants can go to https://www.verizon.com/about/careers/retail for more information,