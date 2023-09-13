Triad smokers now have the option — through a new distribution agreement with Walgreens — to try the very-low-nicotine traditional cigarette made by 22nd Century Group Inc.

The Buffalo, N.Y., manufacturer did not disclose in Tuesday's news release which drug-store chain it had gained distribution in more than 1,200 locations.

However, a search on 22nd Century's website for find a store listed most Walgreens locations in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina.

Walgreens could not be immediately reached for comment on the 22nd Century VLN-branded product distribution agreement.

22nd Century has its main production plant in Mocksville with more than 45 employees and has high hopes its new VLN-branded product will revolutionize the market.

That’s because the tobacco- and menthol-flavored products are touted as containing 95% less nicotine than a traditional cigarette.

The new deal with Walgreens is part of a push by 22nd Century to get its reduced-nicotine cigarette into markets across the U.S. 22nd Century says its signed a distribution agreement with the No. 1 convenience store chain in California, Florida and Texas.

Although 22nd Century has not named the retailer, 7-Eleven is by far the largest convenience store chain in the U.S. with at least 9,437 locations nationwide.

22nd Century already has a limited distribution agreement with Circle K, which is No. 2 in the U.S. with at least 6,621 locations.

“We continue to move ahead with a growing pipeline of VLN retailers in multiple trade classes, including convenience store, mass market and drugstore chains that are interested in helping their customers adopt a healthier lifestyle,” said John Miller, the manufacturer’s interim chief executive.

If very-low nicotine cigarettes prove attractive to tobacco consumers, the end result could be 22nd Century having a sharp increase in revenue and a potential buyout by a global tobacco manufacturer.

Yet, the VLN products have struggled to gain traction with smokers.

Anti-smoking advocates say that if the Food and Drug Administration is successful in mandating very-low nicotine cigarettes, some smokers may go to a black market to buy those made outside the U.S. with current nicotine levels.

Or, smokers could decide to consume more VLN cigarettes in order to gain the same nicotine levels as they get now.

“Their basic strategy is fundamentally flawed — tobacco use is widely and correctly understood as a nicotine-seeking behavior,” said Clive Bates of Counterfactual, a London-based public health and sustainability consultancy.

“So, what does a product with negligible nicotine, but all the toxicity of a conventional cigarette, offer the consumer?”

Other anti-smoking advocates say a FDA emphasis on very-low nicotine cigarettes could steer tobacco consumers toward potentially less harmful products, such as electronic cigarettes, heat-not-burn cigarettes and moist snuff.

Earlier this month, 22nd Century announced its board of directors is “evaluating strategic alternatives.”

Chairwoman Nora Sullivan said the evaluation is designed to “maximize value for shareholders” given the board’s belief that “the current market capitalization of the company does not appropriately reflect the value of our assets or their long-term potential.”

Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stockbroker, said the declaration may actually foreshadow bad times ahead.

“Most of the time, when I see that a company is seeking strategic alternatives, it is a precursor to bankruptcy,” Gray said.