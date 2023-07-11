Visit Winston-Salem said Tuesday that it has hired Bonny Bernat as senior sports development manager.
Bernat is responsible for promoting, generating and increasing sporting events and activities in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.
Bernat originally joined Visit Winston-Salem in 2009 as senior sports and events sales manager — a role she held for 13 years. She returns to Visit Winston-Salem after working as director of learning and development for the Sports Events & Tourism Association, and as a business relations and events manager for Steel Hands Brewing.
