Wells Fargo & Co. continues to make incremental progress on resolving a total of nine consent orders with federal regulators, bank chief executive Charlie Scharf said during Friday’s second-quarter analyst call.

However, Scharf remains tight-lipped on any timeline for when Wells Fargo might be able to grow in a meaningful way beyond the $1.97 billion asset cap ordered by the Federal Reserve in February 2018.

On May 18, Wells Fargo agreed to pay $1 billion to settle a federal class-action lawsuit addressing whether the bank misled investors about the pace of resolving its 2016 customer account scandal.

The $1 billion settlement is just the latest in a series of regulatory and other federal fines and consent orders for Wells Fargo since September 2016. During that time period, total regulatory penalties have added up to at least $11.54 billion.

In April 2022, Scharf said it could be several more years before the bank resolves enough legal and regulatory issues.

On Friday, Scharf stressed that “there’s a lot of work to do. It is multi-years worth of deliverables.”

“What I’ve said is that we have implemented a lot, but we still have more to do,” he said. “We’re thinking about all of the work that we have to do related to all the consent orders and the work to build the control environment.

“Ultimately, what matters, you don’t get an A for effort in this. It’s about getting things over the finish line on time and getting them done ... with the quality that our regulators and we expect from each other.”

As a result, Scharf said bank management has “been very careful not to put dates out there because we have to do our work and then our regulators have to take a look at it and see if it’s done to their satisfaction.”

“We don’t want to get ahead of that process, but we continue to move forward,” Scharf said.

Scharf went as far as politely decline the request from Deutsche Bank analyst Matt O’Connor to “frame it from an innings perspective or a percent basis” in terms of the bank “accomplishing what you want to accomplish ... how far along are you in terms of what you can control on implementing your things?”

Scharf said that “I appreciate your desire to have me answer those questions. But again ... our view of accomplishing the work doesn’t matter. What matters is that our regulators look at it and save them to their satisfaction.”

“So, I really don’t think it’s helpful or productive to go beyond what I’ve said at this point.”

Scharf said the bank “remains prepared for a variety of scenarios, and our steadfast commitment to our risk and control buildout coupled with our continued focus on financial and credit risk management allows us to support our customers throughout economic cycles.”

Scharf told analysts that “regulatory pressure on banks with long-standing issues, such as ours, continues to grow, and as such, our continued intensive effort to complete the build-out of an appropriate risk and control framework for a company of our size and complexity is critical.”

Scharf said while the bank has “implemented substantial portions of the work required, we have more implementation to do, as well as work to make sure the changes operate effectively over time.”

“As I said before, we remain at risk of further regulatory actions until the work is complete,” he said. “While we’re devoting all necessary resources to our risk and control work, we’re also continuing to invest in our business to better serve our customers and help drive growth.”