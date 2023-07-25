Wells Fargo & Co. has informed its federal regulator — the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency — of plans to close another 18 branches nationwide, though none in North Carolina.

The latest closing notifications were posted Friday by the OCC.

There have been at least 65 Wells Fargo branch closings in North Carolina, including three in Winston-Salem and nine in the Triad, since July 2020.

Overall, Wells Fargo has dropped from more than 6,600 branches in 2009, when it acquired a collapsing Wachovia Corp. and gained an East Coast presence.

The branch count was at 4,445 as of June 30, down from 4,525 on March 31 and from 4,660 on June 30, 2022.