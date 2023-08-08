Wells Fargo & Co. has been fined a combined $200 million by two federal regulatory agencies, the largest penalty among 11 financial services groups addressing recordkeeping policies.

The Securities and Exchange Commission levied a $125 million fine collectively to Wells Fargo Securities LLC, Wells Fargo Clearing Services LLC and Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network LLC.

The fines were for "widespread and longstanding failures by the firms and their employees to maintain and preserve electronic communications."

Meanwhile, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission disclosed a $75 million fine to Wells Fargo Bank NA and Wells Fargo Securities LLC.

Wells Fargo said in a statement that "we're pleased to resolve this matter."

The SEC said its investigation uncovered "pervasive and longstanding 'off-channel' communications at all 11 firms."

The financial institution admitted that from at least 2019, their employees often communicated through various messaging platforms on their personal devices, including iMessage, WhatsApp, and Signal, about the business of their employers.

"The firms did not maintain or preserve the substantial majority of these off-channel communications, in violation of the federal securities laws.

"By failing to maintain and preserve required records, certain of the firms likely deprived the (SEC) of these off-channel communications in various SEC investigations. The failures involved employees at multiple levels of authority, including supervisors and senior executives."

The combined $200 million regulatory fines are just the latest in a series of regulatory and other federal fines and consent orders for Wells Fargo since its fraudulent customer account scandal erupted in September 2016. During that time period, total regulatory penalties have added up to at least $11.74 billion.

On May 18, Wells Fargo agreed to pay $1 billion to settle a federal class-action lawsuit addressing whether the bank misled investors about the pace of resolving the scandal.

Chief executive Charlie Scharf said during the bank's July 17 second-quarter analyst call that it continues to make incremental progress on resolving a total of nine consent orders with federal regulators.

However, Scharf remains tight-lipped on any timeline for when Wells Fargo might be able to grow in a meaningful way beyond the $1.97 billion asset cap ordered by the Federal Reserve in February 2018.

The SEC said the fines were issued to the 10 financial institutions in their capacity as broker-dealers, as well as one dually registered broker-dealer and investment adviser.

The other companies are: BNP Paribas Securities Corp. and SG Americas Securities LLC (both fined $35 million); BMO Capital Markets Corp. and Mizuho Securities USA LLC (both fined $25 million); Houlihan Lokey Capital Inc. (fined $15 million); Moelis & Company LLC and Wedbush Securities Inc. (both fined $10 million; and SMBC Nikko Securities America Inc. (fined $9 million).

"The firms admitted the facts set forth in their respective SEC orders," the SEC said.

"They acknowledged that their conduct violated recordkeeping provisions of the federal securities laws, agreed to pay combined penalties of $289 million as outlined below, and have begun implementing improvements to their compliance policies and procedures to address these violations."

Sanjay Wadhwa, the SEC''s deputy director of Enforcement, said the penalties are meant "to ensure that regulated entities, including broker-dealers and investment advisers, comply with their recordkeeping requirements, which are essential for us to monitor and enforce compliance with the federal securities laws."

"Recordkeeping failures, such as those here, undermine our ability to exercise effective regulatory oversight, often at the expense of investors."

With the CFTC, the other financial institutions that were fined are: BNP Paribas (BNP Paribas S.A. and BNP Paribas Securities Corp.) $75 million; Société Générale (Société Générale SA and SG Americas Securities LLC) $75 million; and Bank of Montreal $35 million.

“With today’s actions, the CFTC has now brought enforcement actions against 18 financial institutions, and imposed over $1 billion in penalties, for violations of the CFTC’s recordkeeping and supervision requirements involving the use of unapproved communication methods,” Director of Enforcement Ian McGinley said.

The firms were required to keep certain of these written communications because they related to the firms’ businesses as CFTC registrants.

These written communications generally were not maintained and preserved by the firms, and the firms generally would not have been able to provide them promptly to the CFTC when requested.

Further, some of the same supervisory personnel responsible for ensuring compliance with the firms’ policies and procedures themselves used non-approved methods of communication to engage in business-related communications, in violation of firm policy.