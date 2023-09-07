Wells Fargo & Co. said Thursday that William Daley, its vice chairman of its Public Affairs corporate unit, will retire at the end of this year.
Daley joined Wells Fargo in 2019 from BNY Mellon to lead a new corporate function spanning government relations, corporate communications, corporate branding, community relations, the Wells Fargo Foundation, and other areas.
The company said it would announce leadership plans for its Public Affairs group at a future date.
Charlie Scharf, Wells Fargo's chief executive, said Daley served as "an invaluable asset to the company.”
“During his time at Wells Fargo, we’ve strengthened our relationships with the communities we serve; established new programs in housing, small business, and other areas that have had an impact on hundreds of thousands of people; and worked to rebuild our reputation both nationally and locally."
The biggest shadow still hanging over Wells Fargo from the fraudulent customer account scandal is the Fed’s order, issued Feb. 3, 2018, that prohibits the bank from increasing its total assets beyond the $1.93 trillion it had on Dec. 31. 2017.
