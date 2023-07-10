A group of current and former Hispanics employees of Wells Fargo & Co. is suing the bank, claiming employees on its bilingual team have been forced to offer predatory lending options to Spanish-speaking customers.

The lawsuit was filed June 30 in the Western District of Texas covering San Antonio, where Wells Fargo provides bilingual telephonic customer services to Spanish-speaking customers in the U.S. and globally.

The bank has an English-speaking group providing similar customer services.

The plaintiffs are Raul Garcia, Kevin Hinojosa, Patty Mora and Miguel Ramirez. They are requesting class-action status with "thousands" of potential participants.

Wells Fargo could not be immediately reached for comment on the lawsuit.

The complaint begins by citing that in July 2012, Wells Fargo agreed to pay more than $175 million to settle claims that some of its mortgages unfairly affected black and Hispanic buyers.

The agreement with the U.S. Justice Department represented at that time the second-largest fair-lending settlement in the department's history, resolving claims that some minority borrowers who qualified for loans were charged higher fees or were improperly placed into subprime loans.

The plaintiffs in the latest complaint claim the bank operates an “Earn the Business” program for its bilingual team.

In terms of customers, the plaintiffs said there was a mandatory bilingual team program "whereby employees were instructed to offer a 'Refinance Cash Out' product without directly mentioning the substantial financial cost (between $5,000 to $10,000) to borrowers."

The bilingual team employees were instructed "to steer customers away from Home Equity Lines of Credit (HELOC), which carry no closing costs, and into refinancing without disclosing the closing costs."

The plaintiffs said the bank did not provide Spanish-language written materials to customers, which meant customers "struggle to understand the terms of the documents they sign" and would become "surprised to discover they have been charged substantial closing costs."

"Management instructs the Bilingual team, 'Don’t mention cash out,' Instead, management instructed employees to build a rapport with borrowers to gain the customers’ trust." according to the complaint.

Pilot program

The complaint said Wells Fargo began a pilot program in late 2021 at the San Antonio operations in which mortgage consultants "were guaranteed commissions regardless of their actual sales."

"Despite frequent requests, Wells Fargo refused to allow the bilingual team (which is composed entirely of Hispanic employees who are from Mexico) to join the plot program."

However, according to the complaint, "only members of the English-only team were permitted to join the pilot program. Wells Fargo’s policy constituted intentional discrimination against Hispanic employees from Mexico."

"Instead of earning guaranteed commissions based on their 2021 job performance, the bilingual team received greatly diminished compensation in 2022 and beyond when the mortgage industry was financially devastated by rising interest rates and other financial impacts."

According to the complaint, "Wells Fargo acknowledges that it made a firm and universal policy decision to permit only members of the English team to join the pilot program."

"Wells Fargo informed the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, without any documentary support, that it made this policy decision because 'staffing for the pilot program was based on call volume for retention services, and there was very little Spanish-language call volume in that regard” and 'there was a business need to keep the Bilingual team in their queue to service the Spanish-speaking customers.'”

According to the complaint, "this allegation defies credulity. Spanish-speaking mortgage holders are more likely, not less likely, to call into the bank because Wells Fargo refuses to provide its mortgage documents in Spanish."

According to the complaint, the plaintiffs and seven other members of the bilingual team filed a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint on Oct. 27, 2022.

The EEOC issued separate notices of the right to sue to four of the 11 plaintiffs between April 5 and June 29.

Just the latest

Wells Fargo confirmed on Aug. 31, 2017, that there could be at least 3.53 million accounts affected by its fraudulent customer accounts scandal that erupted in September 2016, up from the 2.1 million initially announced.

Retail-bank employees opened accounts for customers who did not request them, or added non-requested insurance and residential mortgage services. Those moves garnered Wells Fargo tens of millions of dollars in fees.

Most of the customer account fraud victims were in Arizona and California. Wells Fargo has said it cannot rule out that at least 38,722 unauthorized customer accounts were established in North Carolina and 23,327 in South Carolina.

Depending on which issue is discussed, the scandal period could go back as far as May 2002, with some customers potentially affected into mid-2017.

The $1 billion settlement is just the latest in a series of regulatory and other federal fines and consent orders for Wells Fargo since September 2016.

During that time period, total regulatory penalties have added up to at least $11.54 billion.

Since the fraudulent customer account scandal erupted in September 2016, Wells Fargo has had three full-time and one temporary chief executives, and two chief financial officers.

In April 2022, Wells Fargo chief executive Charlie Scharf said it could be several more years before the bank resolves enough legal and regulatory issues to be allowed by the Federal Reserve to grow beyond the $1.93 trillion asset cap placed on Feb. 3, 2018.

In December, the CFPB posted more details on how it determined the violations in ordering Wells Fargo to pay $3.7 billion in fines and customer compensation: $1.7 billion in fines and more than $2 billion in redress and compensation to customers.