The Winston Cup Museum in downtown reopened Friday at the end of a voluntary 60-day shutdown.

However, its traveling exhibits will remain parked indefinitely as part of the most recent agreement between the museum’s owners and tobacco company ITG Brands of Greensboro.

The agreement, disclosed Friday in an N.C. Business Court posting, is the latest development involving the museum in response to a preliminary injunction motion by ITG.

At dispute is which group owns the rights to the museum’s Winston-branded NASCAR collection.

The NASCAR championship series items have been stored and displayed since 2005 in the museum at 1355 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Judge Adam Conrad said in his order that the museum “shall not operate the traveling tractor-trailer attraction that serves as a mobile museum” until there is either a resolution of the legal dispute or a later agreement allowing for its use.

The agreement sidelines the museum from potential exposure to NASCAR fans at several tracks.

Will Spencer, who co-owns the museum with wife Christy, said that since 2005, the mobile museum has been on display at NASCAR race tracks in Darlington, Dover and North Wilkesboro. It also been appeared twice at the then-Dixie Classic Fair as well as ITG’s corporate headquarters in 2017.

According to Spencer, NASCAR racetrack operators at Charlotte, Daytona Beach, Martinsville, Rockingham and Talladega have requested the mobile museum for exhibitions this year.

It was the NASCAR All-Star events in June at North Wilkesboro Speedway that served as the latest catalyst involving the legal dispute. ITG claimed in the motion that “the situation got worse” that weekend with the appearance of the “Mobile Winston Cup Museum.” ITG claimed the traveling exhibit sold Winston-branded merchandise “using words, fonts, images and logos identical to the Winston marks.”

Spencer has said the Winston logo at the heart of the trademark issue was developed by him.

ITG has filed three lawsuits against the couple, two of which have been dismissed.

Spencer said ITG’s goal is to make legal expenses so costly over time that the couple will agree to a settlement.

Since June 2015, ITG has controlled the Winston traditional cigarette brand as part of U.K.-based parent company Imperial Brands Plc’s $7.1 billion purchase of the Winston, Salem, Kool and Maverick brands from Reynolds American and Lorillard.

ITG wants the Business Court to rule that its control over the Winston traditional cigarette brand also covers the Winston Cup items at the museum. In July, the company said “we share Mr. Spencer’s enthusiasm for the heritage of the Winston Cup, which is why we have repeatedly attempted to reach an agreement that would allow him to continue operating his permanent museum.

“However, as the owner of the Winston trademark, ITG Brands has a responsibility to ensure that any use of this trademark complies with the law and is an appropriate marketing practice.”

Spencer said that when Imperial bought the Winston brand, “the only thing that transferred was what was on a pack of cigarettes because the sports marketing was closed in 2003.”

“I was never work-for-hire with Reynolds. I did what needed to be done to support the Winston Cup Series.”