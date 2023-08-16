The owner of Winston Cup Museum said Wednesday he will reopen the downtown Winston-Salem venue on Sept. 1 after fulfilling a voluntarily 60-day shutdown in response to a preliminary injunction motion by ITG Brands.

ITG filed its third lawsuit in January against the museum, its founder and co-owner, Will Spencer, and JKS Motorsports Inc. in Guilford District Court with ITG requesting a jury trial. The third lawsuit was transferred to N.C. Business Court in February. The previous two lawsuits were dismissed.

At dispute is which group owns the rights to the museum’s Winston-branded NASCAR collection. The NASCAR championship series items have been stored and displayed since 2005 in the museum at 1355 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The ITG lawsuit asks the Business Court to bar the museum and Spencer from using the Winston brand and trademarks as it relates to their commercial activities.

Museum co-owners Christy and Will Spencer said they are reopening the museum primarily because a proposed Aug. 17 mediation session was not held. Mediation sessions also were not held as scheduled on July 17 and July 25. “ITG’s tactic is to run the clock down, have the current lawsuit dismissed and file another or get the current one amended to get more time,” Will Spencer said.

Will Spencer said ITG’s goal is to make legal expenses so costly over time that the Spencers will agree to a settlement. ITG could not be immediately reached for comment on the Spencers’ plans to reopen the museum.

Since June 2015, ITG has controlled the Winston traditional cigarette brand as part of U.K.-based parent company Imperial Brands Plc’s $7.1 billion purchase of the Winston, Salem, Kool and Maverick brands from Reynolds American and Lorillard.

The brands were sold by Reynolds and Lorillard in order to gain federal regulatory approval for Reynolds’ $29.25 billion purchase of Lorillard, essentially to acquire top-selling menthol brand Newport. ITG wants the Business Court to rule that its control over the Winston traditional cigarette brand also covers the Winston Cup items at the museum.

ITG said in July that “we share Mr. Spencer’s enthusiasm for the heritage of the Winston Cup, which is why we have repeatedly attempted to reach an agreement that would allow him to continue operating his permanent museum. However, as the owner of the Winston trademark, ITG Brands has a responsibility to ensure that any use of this trademark complies with the law and is an appropriate marketing practice.”

ITG claims Spencer and the museum have “repeatedly engaged in activity that, among other things, violates the Master Settlement Agreement by appealing to an audience other than adults over the age of 21. “ITG Brands has had no choice as a responsible manufacturer, but to seek protection through the court.”

ITG claimed in the motion that “the situation got worse” during the NASCAR All-Star weekend activities in North Wilkesboro where the company operated an old-style “speakeasy.”

At the same time, the museum presented a “Mobile Winston Cup Museum” where ITG claimed it sold Winston-branded merchandise “using words, fonts, images and logos identical to the Winston marks.”

“The museum and defendants’ merchandise is specifically designed to exploit and trade on the goodwill and nostalgia of the Winston Cup Series era of NASCAR by falsely associating defendants with ITG’s Winston brand and Winston marks.”

ITG claimed that most of “its customers” at the speakeasy associated the museum’s exhibition with ITG, thereby “creating confusion” that could be damaging to its reputation.