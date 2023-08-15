Salem One, a Winston-Salem based corporate communication solutions, said Monday it has received undisclosed funding from two private investment groups.

Salem One is a corporate communications platform that provides direct mail, packaging, and logistics services.

The investors are Granite Creek Capital Partners LLC of Chicago and Patriot Capital. Granite Creek partner Brian Boorstein and director Jordan Liss have joined Salem One's board of directors.

Founded in 2005, Granite Creek is focused on providing capital and operational resources to lower middle market companies engaged in manufacturing, business services, health-care and agribusiness.

The acquisition includes roll-over investments led by Phil Kelley Jr., Salem One's chief executive and president, and Scott Mahoney, a former chairman of Salem One.

Kelley said the investments "will help the company expand its product offerings and geographic footprint."