A Winston-Salem group has paid $2.2 million to purchase a High Point office building, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing.
The 1.91-acre property at 213 Lindsay St. contains a 7,674-square-foot building.
The buyer is HP Ventures. The sellers are Brownstone Capital Investments and Williard Investment — both from High Point.
Richard Craver
