Needing help recruiting applicants for government job positions, the city of Winston-Salem has turned to a local hiring agency.

The initiative involves temporary, temporary-to-hire and full-time positions.

Positions include openings in parks and recreation, the fairgrounds, city cemeteries, golf courses, utilities, sanitation and transportation.

Marquis Barnett, the city’s human resources director, said the The Resource hiring agency was chosen because of its more than 40 years serving the local community.

“Our goal is to make a positive difference for the city and its citizens through our unique hiring, development and coaching solutions,” Kathy Hartung, The Resource’s chief executive, said in a statement. “We look forward to a mutually beneficial partnership for years to come.”

Among the initial joint efforts is a hiring event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at downtown Winston-Salem’s Bailey Park. There will be officials with the city’s human resources department at the event as well as the fire and police departments having internal recruitment personnel on site.

Some positions will allow individuals to apply and interview onsite. Resumes are recommended, but not required.

Applicants also can apply in person at The Resource’s offices at 1292 S. Stratford Road or online at theresource.com/cityofws/.