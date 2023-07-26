An industrial warehouse building in Winston-Salem has been sold for $1.2 million to a Texas group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing on Monday.
The 9.06-acre property at 1539 Waughtown St. contains a 96,428-square-foot building.
The buyer is LS Waughtown of Las Colinas, Texas. The seller is M&M Buggy Factory of Jamestown.
