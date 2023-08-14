YogaSix, a boutique yoga brand, said Monday it will open two studios in Greensboro through a franchise agreement.

It will be YogaSix's first studios in the Triad. The company did not say when the studios would open.

The closest locations are in Cornelius and Chapel Hill.

The company features six formats — Y6 101, Y6 Restore, Y6 Slow Flow, Y6 Hot, Y6 Power and Y6 Sculpt Flow — that are "meant to encompass every fitness level, whether the focus is on deep stretching, stress relief or breaking a sweat."

The company is based in Irvine, Calif. For more information about YogaSix, go to https://www.yogasix.com/franchise.

Richard Craver