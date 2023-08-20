HIGH POINT — Zaki Khalifa, owner of Zaki Oriental Rugs in downtown, has come to grips with the realities of being a microcosm of U.S. and global economic trends.

With the Aug. 10 completion of the $8.5 million sale of his 100,000-square-foot showroom building to an affiliate of California-based Homelegance, the clock is ticking on the closure of Khalifa’s retail store at 600 S. Main St.

Now begins a final 60-day sale of more than 4,000 rugs — Zaki’s remaining inventory of some of the world’s finest sourced from six Middle Eastern and Asian countries.

Most of these rugs were sourced years ago, Khalifa said, with several initially priced well into six figures.

Khalifa is 78 years old and ready to expand on the philanthropic passions he shares with his wife, Rashida, in the United States and their native Pakistan.

However, Khalifa’s pending retirement after 46 years is foremost a by-product of labor and product supply-and-demand imbalances for his high-end, hand-weaved rugs. For much of the store’s existence, Khalifa has spent months at a time working with Middle Eastern rug makers and designers to handpick each rug he has brought into the store.

He calls it “a labor of love since they have been among the most gifted weavers in the world.”

****

In recent years, however, those trips to China, India, Iran, Nepal, Pakistan and Turkey have proven to be less and less fruitful.

The main issue: the decreasing number of elite rug weavers — whether due to retirement, old age or death — in those countries.

It’s a familiar challenge to U.S. industry sectors reliant, if not dependent, on younger baby boomers and older Generation Xers for skilled trade laborers.

“It’s been a challenge to find enough new supply of the high-quality product that we have been known for over the past 46 years,” Khalifa said.

As such, Khalifa said he’s no longer able to confidently source the quality and quantity of rugs that have ranged from 900 to 4,000 knots per square inch at sizes up to 16 feet by 26 feet. A rug containing that intricate level of knots per square inch can take four craftspeople working six days a week up to four years to complete, Khalifa said.

“That cannot be done by any machine,” said Khalifa, crossing his hands in a sweeping motion for emphasis.

Having Zaki’s reach a retail and reputational crossroads has stirred the range of Khalifa’s emotions from irritation to disappointment to — finally — resignation.

“This is an extremely small business because it takes so long to make one,” Khalifa said. “I want to protect Zaki’s reputation in perpetuity. The way to do that is by not accepting and selling lesser-quality products. So I have chosen to sell what we have and try to find each rug a good home.”

****

In 2018, Khalifa donated the spacious showroom building to Akhuwat, a Pakistani nonprofit charitable agency focused on socioeconomic initiatives, particularly education. The nonprofit will receive the inventory sale’s proceeds.

The acquisition had a provision that Khalifa would continue doing business there until the building was sold by Akhuwat.

When the inventory sale is done, Khalifa said he will begin a full-time pursuit of finetuning the administrative side of his decades-long efforts with Pakistani orphanages and other charitable initiatives.

“This way, there will be (tens of thousands) of children who will now be able to go to school and get regular meals while they are there,” Khalifa said.

The inventory of 4,000 rugs is notably down from what had been a steady supply of 14,000, with annual sales typically in the 7,000 range.

Khalifa bristles when asked about the 60-day sale, stressing that it is not the typical going-out-of-business event where discounts get bigger the closer to the end. He pledges solemnly that the rugs will be sold “at prices never been seen for this kind of quality and craftsmanship” and that the initial discounted price “is the only one.”

Whatever rugs not sold at the end of the 60 days will be acquired by a Pakistani rug dealer.

The store already has been offering substantial discounts, some up to 65% off.

“From the soft launch we’ve done, we expected to see interest from previous buyers that cover all 50 states and 17 countries,” Khalifa said.

Although the website makes it easier to customers to select potential purchases, Khalifa insists that touch and feel still is pivotal for most buyers.

“Already, customers from as far away as Australia, Alaska and Hawaii are calling to be notified when is the right time to come buy,” he said.

Khalifa said he expects considerable interest from Triad consumers as well, many of whom purchase Zaki’s rugs to showcase their home or as generational heirlooms.

Even though the store is in the shadow of the High Point Market, Khalifa said he has never sold his products to retailers during the semiannual global home furnishings trade show. He never had plans to open in a larger metro area, saying the High Point location allowed him “to be accountable for what I sell and to perpetuate the value of oriental rugs.”

Khalifa credits his business success foremost to his customers, whose word-of-mouth endorsements have proven “far more valuable than any advertising I could have done.”

****

Khalifa’s business and philanthropic efforts have not gone unnoticed even with his best efforts to avoid the spotlight.

Khalifa has received The Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the state’s highest award given for public service. He has also been named among the top-50 Asian-Americans in the USA by the Asian American Business Development Center. In 2019, he was awarded the Human Rights Medal by N.C. A&T.

“Zaki Khalifa came to High Point embracing and adopting our city as his own,” said Tammy Nagem, president and chief executive of High Point Market Authority. “He built a legacy of incredible craftsmanship and philanthropy, and we are sad to see him leave the business that has been an integral part of our community.”

Nido Qubein, High Point University’s president and a fellow immigrant from the Middle East, said Khalifa “has been a foundational strength for our city and state for two generations. His exceptional standard of integrity and customer service are only exceeded by his enormous generosity.”

When Khalifa received the High Point Chamber of Commerce’s Minority Business Advocate of the Year, his unnamed nominator said that “because of his personal beliefs, the enormity of his generosity will never be known. But the only reward or honor he desires is the thousands of smiles of children, whom he will never see, who have a better life because of all he has given to orphanages throughout the world.”

Tom Dayvault, the chamber’s former president, said he got to know Khalifa from his donation of his previous 23,000-square showroom property on North Main Street to the chamber.

Khalifa also has served on the chamber’s board of directors.

“He is simply one of the most remarkable people I have ever met,” Dayvault said. “He has shared with me many times that every person is a vessel of untold worth. I thought that his personal story, arriving in America on July 4, 1976, and building one of our nation’s greatest rug companies, has been inspiring.

“He is my personal model for humility.”

When it came to the chamber building donation, Dayvault said the gift came up while they ate breakfast.

“He ended the meeting with ‘I have one more thing ... I would like to give the chamber my building,’” Dayvault recalled. “I had never even heard of such a thing, much less experienced it. He shared with me that he wanted to give the building to the chamber because ‘I want this to be the place where the dreams of High Point are made.’

“It’s as if he has been working for decades just so he could give it away to others in need.”

****

Khalifa stresses that Zaki’s Oriental Rugs was always more than a job.

“I started off with 40 rugs in 1977, and it took me a few years to become dependably profitable,” Khalifa said. “It’s one of the reasons I have chosen to lead a fairly frugal life, so I could be able to contribute to those less fortunate, whether in my homeland or my adopted home.”

Khalifa said he smiles when he thinks about selling products to generations of families.

“It becomes more than just a sale,” Khalifa said. “When customers invite you into their homes to help them choose what would work best for them, they are trusting you like they would an interior designer.”

Khalifa said he was inspired and cautioned by the advice of “an extremely seasoned” Pakistani rug vendor who told him when he was just starting out “that you need to have the long life of Noah, the patience of Job and the treasures of the richest man in the world.”

“I never had any of those, but I always kept trying,” Khalifa said. “My patience has certainly been tested in this business.

“I have lived to see the day to choose the day of my retirement from the rug business, and that’s truly a blessing.”