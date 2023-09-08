The Communications Workers of America said Thursday it has petitioned Gov. Roy Cooper to review what it called anti-labor activities by Zirrus.

The union, in particular, wants the governor to ensure that Zirrus has "not put the state’s broadband grant at greater risk of scrutiny by the federal government." The governor's office received a hand-delivered letter Thursday.

Yadkinville-based Zirrus formerly was known as Yadtel. It has retail stores in Bermuda Run, Mocksville and Yadkinville.

CWA accuses Zirrus of "engaging in anti-union activities, which violate workers’ rights under the National Labor Relations Act. An unfair labor practice charge is under investigation by Region 10 of the National Labor Relations Board.

Specifically, the union alleges that "after a supermajority of eligible workers petitioned for union recognition in August, Zirrus management spied on employees engaged in organizing, interrogated employees about their organizing activities, and threatened to eliminate jobs if its workers organize."

CWA said Zirrus management fired a union activist the day after he spoke up at a company meeting. A union election is scheduled for Wednesday, according to the letter.

Zirrus could not be immediately reached for comment on the CWA accusations.

The governor's office confirmed Friday that "we have received this letter and are reviewing it."

CWA said the alleged actions "may make North Carolina’s broadband grants vulnerable to scrutiny by the federal government."

In August 2022, the N.C. Department of Information Technology’s Broadband Infrastructure Office awarded federal Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grants to Davie, Stokes and Yadkin counties through Zirrus.

Zirrus is the internet service provider involved with the Davidson, Davie, Stokes and Yadkin expansions.

The high-speed fiber internet program provides matching grants to internet service providers and electric membership cooperatives that partner with individual N.C. counties to compete for funding to expand high-speed internet service to unserved areas of the state.

Stokes received the largest funding amount of the three Triad counties at $4 million to Zirrus, along with a $2.53 million match required of Zirrus.

Yadkin was at $2.59 million to Zirrus and a $1.11 million match, while Davie was at $595,983 to Zirrus and a $255,421 match.

For the Davidson grant, it was worth $1.96 million to Zirrus, with Zirrus required to provide a $346,470 match.

“All North Carolina communities, families and businesses need access to reliable and affordable high-speed internet,” Cooper said in an Aug. 2, 2022, statement.

“This round of grants means more North Carolinians will be able to take advantage of opportunities to learn, work, access health care and connect to the world.”

Under federal regulations, the state has reporting obligations to certify that large projects are either subject to a project labor agreement, or provide a workforce continuity plan detailing how the recipient will minimize the risks of labor disputes and disruptions that would jeopardize timelines and cost-effectiveness of the project.

In the letter to Cooper, CWA ended with "we ask that you contact Zirrus management to find out about the current labor dispute and make sure that the state remains in compliance with its American Rescue Plan Act obligations."

Richard Honeycutt, CWA district 3 vice president, said that "North Carolina businesses and families deserve better for their tax dollars."

"It is time for Zirrus to end their unlawful interference with the right of hardworking people to join a union freely.”