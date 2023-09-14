Zirrus employees have voted 41-17 against being represented by Communications Workers of America, the Yadkinville telecommunications company said Wednesday.

Zirrus said a secret ballot was requested by the union to the National Labor Relations Board in an attempt to represent up to 60 Zirrus construction workers and technicians. The vote was held Wednesday.

Yadkinville-based Zirrus, formerly known as Yadtel, has retail stores in Bermuda Run, Mocksville and Yadkinville.

“We are glad our employees carefully considered sound facts and information needed to help them make this important choice, and to have their voices heard," said Janet Culpepper, Zirrus' vice president of human resources and public relations.

"We now welcome the opportunity to continue working directly with each other without the intervention of a third party as we strive to make each day better for everyone at Zirrus.

"We also call upon the union to respect the clear and overwhelming decision by our employees to reject union representation in a secret ballot election.”

CWA accuses Zirrus of “engaging in anti-union activities, which violate workers’ rights under the National Labor Relations Act." An unfair labor practice charge is under investigation by Region 10 of the National Labor Relations Board.

The CWA said in a statement Thursday the affected Zirrus employees "were denied their right to a free and fair election."

"Workers were subjected to unlawful and coercive conduct by their employer when Zirrus management illegally fired a pro-union worker, illegally spied on pro-union employees, threatened employees with a loss of benefits if they voted for the union, and threatened to eliminate jobs if the workers voted for the union."

CWA accused Zirrus management of telling employees that there would be “consequences to pay” if they supported the union.

"In the days leading up to the union election, workers were called in, one at a time, and forced to speak directly to the CEO about their desire for a union."

Broadband component

Zirrus accused the union of "attempts to interfere in Zirrus’ business by targeting customers at retail store locations and attempting to use political influence to undercut grant funds awarded to Zirrus for the build out of internet infrastructure in underserved rural North Carolina communities."

On Sept. 8, the union sent a letter to Gov. Roy Cooper, petitioning him to review what it called anti-labor activities by Zirrus. The governor’s office confirmed “we have received this letter and are reviewing it.”

The union, in particular, wants the governor to ensure that Zirrus has “not put the state’s broadband grant at greater risk of scrutiny by the federal government.”

Zirrus said that "after a very stringent grant process in 2022, Zirrus was awarded critical funding to bring service into areas in need for enhanced infrastructure technology."

“We are thankful that our community and especially our workers saw through the many false allegations thrown at us in the last few weeks," said Ken Mills, Zirrus' chief executive.

CWA said the alleged actions “may make North Carolina’s broadband grants vulnerable to scrutiny by the federal government.”

In August 2022, the N.C. Department of Information Technology’s Broadband Infrastructure Office awarded federal Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grants to Davie, Stokes and Yadkin counties through Zirrus.

The high-speed fiber internet program provides matching grants to internet service providers and electric membership cooperatives that partner with individual N.C. counties to compete for funding to expand high-speed internet service to unserved areas of the state.

Stokes received the largest funding amount of the three Triad counties at $4 million to Zirrus, along with a $2.53 million match required of Zirrus.

Yadkin was at $2.59 million to Zirrus and a $1.11 million match, while Davie was at $595,983 to Zirrus and a $255,421 match.

For the Davidson grant, it was worth $1.96 million to Zirrus, with Zirrus required to provide a $346,470 match.

Under federal regulations, the state has reporting obligations to certify that large projects are either subject to a project labor agreement, or provide a workforce continuity plan detailing how the recipient will minimize the risks of labor disputes and disruptions that would jeopardize timelines and cost-effectiveness of the project.