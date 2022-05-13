Busy field contests District A on county board

The contest for two Democratic nominations to District A on the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners is busier than usual, with three challengers and the two incumbents vying for nominations.

The incumbents are Fleming El-Amin and Tonya McDaniel. El-Amin was appointed in 2017 to take the place of Walter Marshall, a long-serving commissioner who died on Feb. 22 that year. El-Amin won his first full term in 2018.

McDaniel took the place of former Democratic commissioner Everette Witherspoon when she and El-Amin were the top two finishers in the 2018 primary, with both Democrats unopposed that November.

The challengers this year include Malishai Woodbury, the former chairwoman of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education; Phil Carter, best known for his activism on housing issues in recent years with the group Housing Justice Now; and Gardenia Henley, whose resume includes unsuccessful bids for N.C. House, U.S. House, mayor of Winston-Salem and governor of North Carolina.

Carter

People might know Carter from his activism, but Carter says he has the practical experience to turn his ideas into reality.

"I'm not just an activist," he said, citing his experience working on governing boards for the Democrat Party and elsewhere. "I have been very involved sitting on various boards, policy making and budgeting. "It is not just my community activism, it is my experience, my willingness to listen and go into the communities and work with them, and my knowledge of governance."

Carter said the people know best what they need to sustain and improve their lives, and he wants to be a "servant leader."

"It is time that the people have access to their governance," Carter said, "It is time that they are part of the decision-making process as it relates to policies, procedures and taxation."

If elected, Carter said, he will hold quarterly meetings in the communities of his district to keep people informed about what's going on in government, to hear issues and concerns and to gain their ideas.

Beyond that, Carter said he wants the county to work with the city on creating affordable housing. He wants to tackle homelessness and mental illness issues that he says are evidenced by people wandering the streets. He wants to see law enforcement more aware of people with mental issues, saying it would lead to a better response.

El-Amin

El-Amin said he thinks that the larger field for District A is in part “sort of a protest vote” that reflects the current political culture.

“I think if you ask the average person in the community about my record, I would hope they would see that I have been working on their behalf,” he said. “There are three things that I look for: How does it impact future generations? How does it improve educational opportunities for children, specifically? How does it incorporate more economic opportunities? And finally, how does it make our community safe?”

El-Amin said his accomplishments include working to name the social services building after Marshall, and working with the other commissioners to dedicate 80% of the county’s spending from federal coronavirus relief funds to lower-income neighborhoods — a goal that puts more of the money into District A because of the lower-income neighborhoods there.

"And then of course our quarter-cent sales tax for teachers to become at least in the top five when it comes to supplemental income," El-Amin said. "Having previously been an educator, I understand how important those supplements are.

In a new term, El-Amin said, he would hope to encourage the development of an industrial site near Winston-Salem State University, where he would also like to eventually see a hotel that could be a training ground for students majoring in hotel management. El-Amin also wants to keep working on a plan to memorialize Peter Oliver, who bought his freedom from slavery in Salem in 1800.

Henley

Lower taxes, higher pay for teachers and other employees, and support for efforts to create affordable housing are among the goals that Henley has set as she makes her bid for one of the District A seats.

Henley said the lack of affordable housing and slow economic growth are hurting low-income families and keeping poverty too high. She said her 22 years as an inspector general in the federal diplomatic corps gives her the background and experience that no other candidates possess.

"I am the only candidate for commissioner with financial, tax law, policy, budget, national and international experience with pertinent education and degrees," she said. "My background and experience has been tested and proven effective."

Just getting elected doesn't give someone the competence to handle taxation, zoning and making sure teachers and employees are safe and get proper pay, she said.

Henley said educational needs include boosting teacher morale, improving school safety and making behavioral and mental health services available. Public safety includes improving community development and reinvestment as well as drug and crime prevention and enforcement.

Commissioners should make sure they're operating with sound financial principles to reduce the tax burden, and bring ethics and transparency to government, Henley said.

She said she wants to make sure that "all decisions and fiscal management of taxpayer dollars are ethical and available to the public with the highest level of transparency under the law."

McDaniel

"We still have work to do," McDaniel said, explaining her decision to look for a second term on the county board. "I am still working on maintaining the property-tax rate, building back better with the ARPA funds that we have in District A, and still providing funding for our sheriff's department and the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools."

McDaniel said she's proudest of work the county has done changing the companies that provide health care in the jail and mental health service coordination in the entire county.

The county switched to NaphCare to handle jail health services in 2021, after the death of John Neville a year earlier brought medical care at the jail into sharp focus.

Meanwhile, ongoing complaints about the quality of service that Cardinal Innovations was providing in mental health treatment management led the county in 2021 to leave that company and switch to Partners Health Management.

Currently, McDaniel said, she is working on a diversity and inclusion resolution she wants the board to pass "recognizing the LGBTQ community," in advance of that community's Pride Month in June.

McDaniel said she also wants the board to pass a resolution in favor of Juneteenth celebrations commemorating the historical end of slavery.

"We may not be able to pay off our employees to be off that particular day, but the recognition is important," she said.

Woodbury

Woodbury first ran for the school board in 2014, but it was not until 2018 when she won a seat in the school board’s District 1. Woodbury was picked to chair the board that December. While she’s not shy about stressing education as she runs for a seat on the county board, that’s not her only concern.

“I am running for the county commissioners so that I can strengthen District A ideally,” Woodbury said. “If you live in District A, which has an African American and diverse population, the statistics still show us the most uneducated, most unhealthy and most unsafe. I think we need an intentional focused approach to make sure our whole county, including District A, is a great place to live.”

Still, Woodbury’s main focus does seem to be increasing support for education on the county board. As a professional educator and school board member, Woodbury says her expertise can help the county strengthen education, which in turn should strengthen the county, she said.

Woodbury wants to spend more on schools, and find a way to include all school employees, not just teachers, in the sales-tax funding stream that has been used to increase teacher supplements.

“I don’t think it will take higher taxes” to spend more on schools, she said, explaining that she would meet with county administrators to figure out the best route to spending more on schools.

"I don't like making promises I know we can't keep," she said. "But it is my job as an elected official to work with staff to see how we can get to where we know we need to be."

Woodbury said schools and the county need to revisit the formula that in the past has set the amount of money the school system would get.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.