Busy intersection reopens at S. Hawthorne and Knollwood in Winston-Salem

Officials in Winston-Salem said shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday that the intersection of South Hawthorne Road and Knollwood Street has reopened.

A water main breakage was reported by city police about 1 a.m., when authorities reported that a large amount of water was leaking onto the intersection and creating hazardous road conditions. Police closed off both streets near the intersection until repairs could be completed. They also put up detour signs for drivers to follow.

Hawthorne and Knollwood are both heavily traveled city streets. The two intersect at a low point near a Food Lion grocery store and other shops on Hawthorne.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities initially predicted the work would be finished and the intersection open by 7 a.m. Wednesday.

“We don’t know what’s going on underground until we get there,” said Gale Ketteler, speaking for the utilities department. “We always say ‘estimated,’ and it was a hopeful guess. And in this case it was optimistic.”

Ketteler said crews working on the repair did not report any water service losses because of the breakage. Many city lines are looped, providing more than one route for the water to travel.

