By the numbers: A pile of pot revenue awaits Legislature

Six little words uttered by the most powerful man in the state touched off conjecture, speculation—mental and financial—and a guarded sense of optimism among an unlikely set of political allies.

Senate Bill 711, legislation that would legalize medical marijuana in a very limited way in North Carolina, appears headed for a floor vote as soon as today after clearing a final committee hurdle Wednesday.

While much work remains along a meandering (and perhaps inevitable) road toward full legalization, even getting a vote in the full Senate is a milepost worth noting.

An array of proponents including flinty-eyed bottom-line entrepreneurs, amateur revenue budget analysts, researchers, medical practitioners, smokers, jokers and midnight tokers all took note of a single solitary sentence spoken by Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger earlier this week.

“I intend to vote for it,” said Berger, arguably the most powerful pol in Raleigh.

What, you thought it was the governor?

Big money maker elsewhere

Perhaps a coincidence (perhaps not) but that nugget of news out of Raleigh dovetailed with another report quietly filed about revenue in Massachusetts.

For the first time since voters in the commonwealth fully legalized it for recreational adult-use in 2016, marijuana became worth more than alcohol.

According to Forbes, halfway through the current fiscal year, Massachusetts had collected $74.2 million in pot excise taxes—a full one-third more than the $51.3 million in booze excise tax.

And they’re not alone.

Illinois, which opened for fully legal marijuana business in 2020, raked in $100 million more from weed tax in 2021 than alcohol—$387 million from pot compared to $291 million from booze.

That kind of dough will fill plenty of potholes and pay a bunch of state troopers.

So maybe, just maybe, the state’s leaders have tuned in to that; burying collective heads in the sand amounts to political malpractice with the enormous amounts of low-hanging revenue.

The three states that have had legal recreational weed the longest—Colorado, Washington and Oregon—combined had banked in 2020 more than $1.3 billion in sales tax alone.

Remember, that’s recreational use—light years from the limited medical use proposed in SB 711. But it’s also instructive to note those figures do not include dollars derived from tourism, and that passing a medical bill may well amount to a trial balloon for the whole enchilada.

There’s this, too, that smart North Carolina pols—and the voters who elect them—know well: Another commonwealth, Virginia, is poised to go full legal in the next year or so.

Their pot tax haul, estimated conservatively, should be somewhere in the neighborhood of $300 million annually.

And guess where as much as 10 percent of that will come? The wallets, pockets and purses of North Carolinians, whom polls have consistently shown support the legal sales of marijuana for medical (70 percent in favor) and recreational purposes (54 percent for, 34 against and 12 percent asleep at the wheel).

Besides, long lines of fellow Tar Heel citizens who have been headed north for post-Prohibition booze and lotto tickets suggests that we’ll put money behind the mouth.

Vice windfalls—in Virginia

First with Prohibition and later with lottery sales, Virginia reaped windfalls.

In the two years between federal repeal of the 18th Amendment and N.C. reluctantly allowing alcohol sales in 1935, Virginia took in an estimated $388 million (adjusted for inflation) while we got ... zilch.

Through the mid-2000s, lottery ticket sales in Virginia routinely topped $1 billion annually and every single one of their top ten retailers was situated on the border.

“We always estimated that 10 percent of the sales came from North Carolina,” John Hagerty, a spokesman for the Virginia lottery, told me a year or so after North Carolina approved its own lottery in 2006.

Better late than never.

Now about SB 711 … it’s a step—maybe—toward full legalization.

If it becomes law—even if approved by the Senate, it still faces long odds in the more socially conservative House—the NC Compassionate Care ACT would make medical marijuana available only by prescription for patients suffering from “pain, nausea and other symptoms associated with several debilitating medical conditions.”

Think cancer patients or people with severe epilepsy. There might be room for former soldiers who suffer from PTSD, but anyone who thinks they’ll saunter into a roadside clinic vaguely complaining of stress or sleeplessness and be granted a golden medical ticket will be sorely disappointed.

Still, if leaders were truly interested in a mountain of new tax dollars upon which to build, the infrastructure for doing so already exists.

The N.C. Department of Agriculture ran a wildly successful Industrial Hemp Commission that licensed some 1,500 hemp processors and helped nurture a booming CBD industry (marijuana without the high) evident in tens of thousands of storefronts that have opened in the state.

Going full legal will require an initial investment in regulation and compromise such as allowing locals to decide whether they want pot stores.

Large swaths of Colorado and Illinois—two states I just drove through—don’t have dispensaries. For the most part, their stores appear confined to cities and tourist areas.

If Yadkinville doesn’t want one and Winston-Salem does, fine. And if the argument is that someone from Yadkin County will just cross the river to get weed, an inclined citizenry has already been there, done that. Ask the guy who made a pile running a convenience store on N.C. 67 near the bridge.

And if SB 711 here goes down—or no farther than limited medical use outlined therein—at least kids in Virginia will be able to attend class in new buildings built in part off North Carolina cash.

