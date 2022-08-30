C+C Music Factory, Rob Base and more to play Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem's Carolina Classic Fair, scheduled for Sept. 30 through Oct. 9, has a diverse lineup in place for its 2022 grandstand entertainment.

“In the last few years that I can remember, as long as I’ve been a part of the fairgrounds and the fair, this is probably one of the most comprehensive full nights of concerts that we’ve had,” said Robert Mulhearn, public facilities manager for Winston-Salem. “We have up-and-coming country stars. We’ve got one of the top Christian groups, and we’ve got classic, vintage — kind of old school — R&B.”

Kicking off the grandstand performances will be C+C Music Factory and Rob Base on Oct. 3. Formed in 1989, C+C Music Factory is best known for its hit singles “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now),” “Here We Go (Let's Rock & Roll)” and “Things That Make You Go Hmmm..."

Original member Freedom Williams continues the group's legacy. It has earned a total of 35 music industry awards worldwide.

Performing alongside C+C Music Factory will be Rob Base, best known for his 1988 hit “It Takes Two.”

On Oct. 4, the Carolina Classic Fair will welcome Niko Moon, Restless Road and Frank Ray for Country Night.

Fair organizers call Moon "an adventurous artist, writer and musician" who leans on his Georgia roots to pair "Atlanta-bred hip-hop and rural-fed traditional country, two genres that were considered incompatible not that long ago.”

Restless Road is made up of Zach Beeken, Colton Pack and Garrett Nichols.

The band is bringing its mix of modern and traditional country sounds to sold-out shows across the nation, the fair said in Tuesday's announcement.

Restless Road’s recently released music includes the single “Bar Friends.”

Frank Ray, whose real name is Francisco Gomez, listened to country music and ranchera music as a young person.

"Of Hispanic descent, Gomez thought that he would stand out as a country musician, citing other Hispanic artists such as Freddy Fender as inspiration on this front," the fair said.

After his regional commercial success with songs on the Texas country charts, he released his “Different Kind of Country” EP in 2018.

In 2021, he released “Streetlights,” singing in English and Spanish, and “Country'd Look Good on You." In January, Frank Ray made his first appearance on the Grand Ole Opry.

On Oct. 5, Rend Collective with Christian Paul will hit the stage for Christian Night at the fair.

“Amidst so much heaviness consuming events of today’s world, Rend Collective shares good news as a response to brokenness,” the fair says.

Hailing from Ireland, Rend Collective has, with it's sixth studio album "Good News," embraced the "Purveyors of Good News" moniker.

Rend Collective is widely known for its authenticity, and simple old-fashioned Gospel, fair promoters said.

Other grandstand entertainment will include these popular returning shows:

Sept. 30 and Oct. 6 – Demolition Derby

Oct. 1 and Oct. 7 – Double Figure 8 Racing

Oct. 2 and Oct. 9 – 5L Rodeo

Oct. 8 – Old Time Tractor Pull

Discounted tickets and Strates Ride vouchers to the Carolina Classic Fair are now available through Ticketmaster, CarolinaClassicFair.com and the Fairgrounds’ Box Office in the Annex at 414 Deacon Blvd. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Discounted advance tickets are also available at the fair’s new Hanes Mall store in Winston-Salem.

“Back in 2019, we actually sold tickets at the mall in a kiosk, and it did really well,” Mulhearn said. “We sold thousands of tickets, so in working with the mall for this year, we just wanted to expand our offerings.”

The store offers Carolina Classic Fair merchandise, Carolina Thunderbirds merchandise and single-game tickets and tickets to other events taking place at the fairgrounds.

The Carolina Classic box office will offer extended hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. the week of Sept. 26. All online advance ticket sales will end at midnight Sept. 29.