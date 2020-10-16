Call of home led superintendent to resign

Hairston was asked to respond to a tweet from Guilford County Superintendent Sharon Contreras. On Friday morning, Contreras linked to a story about Hairston's resignation and wrote: "This is such a loss for children. The toxic & hostile work environments that female superintendents endure in NC and across the US must be investigated & addressed. Silence = Complicity."

"This prolonged change in our lives causes emotional reactions," Hairston said at a news conference on Friday. "It's prolonged. It's not a weekend. It's not a hurricane. It's not flu season. And prolonged change causes stress. Unfortunately across the nation, superintendents become the sponge if you will, the target for so many emotions... and we unfortunately smile sometimes, and say it's not about us, and it's often times about the position we represent. So I encourage people across the nation, across North Carolina to understand, it's tough on us, too."

The Danville job opened in June. It appealed to Hairston for several reasons. She's from the area, began her teaching career there, and her husband is on the Danville police force. Her parents also live in Danville.

"It would be nice to take my parents out to lunch," she said.

Hairston was the second woman and first African-American to lead the local district.