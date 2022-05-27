Caller's lie led police to kick down Winston-Salem doctor's front door

Alex Powers - Dr. Powers to his patients - had taken an evening dip in the pool before falling asleep on his sofa in front of a ballgame.

His older son, a high school senior, sat nearby. His younger son, all of 10 years old, was in bed upstairs and his daughter, a junior in high school, was out working on a service project on Thursday May 19.

About 11 p.m., heavily armed officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department kicked in his front door shouting confusing - and possibly conflicting - commands.

Get down. Hands up. Stop walking. Turn around. Walk backwards. Stand up.

All on the say-so of an out-of-towner, Powers said, who called police to tell a grisly lie that resulted in a raid that easily could have gone wrong.

“I thought for sure I was a goner,” Powers said.

Now, with his terror having ebbed, he’s looking for answers.

And so far, nothing satisfactory has been offered.

A familiar script

Sadly, what happened to Powers isn’t completely unheard of. Some victims have taken to calling it “SWAT-ting.”

The way it works follows almost exactly the script that led police to kick down a 100-year-old door in a very quiet neighborhood where patrol officers rarely are summoned.

Somebody somewhere - Powers has a pretty good idea that it was a young man in Ohio - phoned a non-emergency number and told a local dispatcher that an active shooter was in Powers’ home.

“He said he was a kid, that his father had just killed his brother with a pistol and he was hiding in a closet,” Powers said.

What distraught youngster would dial a 10-digit non-emergency number rather than the gold-standard 911 that even preschoolers know?

“No kidding. You should hear the call,” said Powers. “(The caller) is totally mumbling and he gave two different phone numbers. You’d think there’d be some discretion … before sending in the full impact of the law."

I asked for it under relevant public-records law but didn’t hear back immediately. Questions and requests for interviews from the police department went unheeded by Chief Catrina Thompson and other city officials.

“We do not have any officers available for an interview,” a department spokeswoman wrote in a one-line e-mail.

Anyhow, Powers said that police handcuffed him, scared the bejesus out of his sons and caused a lot of what-ifs and second-guessing once they’d realized that they’d been had.

“I was asleep in my bathing suit on the couch,” Power said. “What if I’d been upstairs? I have a pistol for home protection. If I’d heard somebody kick in my door I would have gotten it. What then?

“What if my 10-year-old had decided to hide in the closet and they heard him in there?”

It’s no stretch to think that that tragedy - for all involved - was well within the realm of possibility.

“This is not a prank,” Powers wrote on Twitter the next day. “This is a crime. The officers that responded were in a terrible position and just doing their jobs.”

Still, after apologizing, Powers said, one officer cautioned him against exercising his First Amendment right to free speech by speaking out.

Part of that no doubt is out of concern for an investigation.

Another explanation is that officers realized publicity might result in embarrassment or public opprobrium.

Sounding a warning

Best Powers can figure - he’s no dummy - the whole thing started over an interactive video game and a communications app called Discord.

(If that sounds familiar, it’s the app authorities in New York say was used to spew racist bile by the gunman who shot up a grocery store in Buffalo.)

And it’s that factor that prompted Powers to brush aside the admonishment to stay quiet.

The older son, he said, had been playing a video game that resulted in some smack talk over Discord over the quality of computer gear. Some identifier about the Powers’ home likely was visible on photos that were posted, and a threat to “SWAT” - a referencing to police SWAT teams - was made.

“Who would do that over a game?” Powers said. “I never could have imagined he’d go through with it.”

Yet he did.

The incident was deemed serious enough for FBI involvement since calls and online chat crossed state lines. Federal agents, Powers said, interviewed him last week.

He’s hopeful G-men can find those responsible and make an arrest. Until then, he’s decided that sounding an alarm to other parents might be the only way to wring something positive from something so awful.

“I do think people need to know,” he said, “so they can ask their kids who they’re talking to online and why. Discord is bad news. Parents need to know who their children are talking to. There’s no reason to talk to strangers online.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.