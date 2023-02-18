The owner of one minority business, Triad Seafood Distribution LLC, said his losses were too big to make it through the aftermath of the fire.

“When the fire hit, the people never returned,” business owner Archie Tuttle said. “I decided to close up.”

Triad Seafood was in a building at 4459 Indiana Ave. From the front door of the building, you can look over the parking lot and across a small business park to directly see the site of the former Weaver plant.

The Weaver fire caused a crisis for the seafood dealer, whose employees could not get back in until two days after the fire. Some of the fish was salvaged by moving it into a cooler, but all the fish were spoiled by the time the workers were next able to get into the building on Feb. 5.

Tuttle said he lost $13,000 as a result of the fire but got only $5,000 from his insurance company.

City officials, relying on legal advice, determined early after the fire that the city could not legally provide payments to affected businesses, but could give financial assistance to people in need.

Winston-Salem Council Member D.D. Adams said in a recent conversation that the city was fortunate to get help from the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust to help affected small businesses recover.

Greater Winston-Salem Inc. administered the small business program for the trust. The organization said that 106 affected businesses were funded and that $220,500 was distributed from the fund.

The chamber said 81% of the businesses were minority-owned, and that most — 81 businesses out of the total helped — had between one and four employees.

Most of the businesses that were helped perform professional and personal services, followed by retail and wholesale businesses, restaurants and food service and auto sales and service.

Officials would not disclose who they gave payments to or how much any company received. Tuttle said he did receive a couple thousand dollars from an assistance fund.

“It’s hard for a Black person to have a business,” he said. “The city only helps who they want to help.”

A sign on the locked front door still tells customers to watch out for a remodeling and “grand reopening.” Tuttle said that after the Weaver fire, he was able to stay in business another six to eight months.

Now, Tuttle drives a truck for someone else.

“I was going to put in a kitchen, and remodel, and have a seafood restaurant,” Tuttle said. “The restaurant would have helped me more. I’m just going to go a different way.”