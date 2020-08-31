Winston-Salem police should be given more training in how to de-escalate conflicts that can turn into violence, many callers said during Monday's special meeting to give people a chance to air concerns about police spending.
In an online meeting that lasted about an hour and a half, more than two dozen people called in with everything from full-throated support for police to demands for defunding them.
But more people seemed to land somewhere in the middle.
"I'm not asking to get rid of police, but to invest in people before they meet the police," said Miranda Jones, one of more than two dozen speakers who waited on the phone to make her remarks.
People had only one minute to get their thoughts in, and while some asked questions that will have answers posted later on the city's web page, others jumped right in with their views:
"I support law enforcement agencies," said Ken James. "I am opposed to any action resulting in police becoming less effective in maintaining law and order."
"The city council has unanimously hyperfunded the police to further have a reign of terror on Black people in the communities," said Michael Banner. "Reparation is being spoken of. We are being slapped down like a baby crying."
The meeting began with a lengthy review of the city's $78 million police budget, followed by charts comparing Winston-Salem to Raleigh and Greensboro for spending and things like response time and calls per officer.
North Ward Council Member D.D. Adams, who chaired the meeting, said the special meeting was being held to increase the public's understanding.
"In the past, we presented the budget and had listening sessions all over town," Adams said. "We wanted to communicate in language that everybody gets."
City officials noted that apart from the meeting, the city had received 20 to 30 comments from people calling for training in de-escalation for police.
Karen Dorr, one of those taking part by Zoom, said the city needs a "de-escalation response team" to handle the more serious calls, composed of a social worker, a psychologist, a police officer and a community member "all trained in de-escalation."
"The idea would be to prevent the use of lethal force," Dorr said.
Monday's meeting was an outgrowth of debates about policing brought before the city council this spring as the city considered passage of the 2020-21 budget.
With activists calling for less spending on, or "defunding" police, the city heard from multiple speakers calling for less police spending, along with some others speaking in support of police.
At one point, the city looked to be on the verge of taking $1 million from the police department budget to spend on some social needs, with the argument that the money wasn't needed by police anyhow since it was designated to pay salaries for vacant positions.
When it turned out that the million dollars is needed to pay officers overtime, the city backed off that plan. Instead, the city approved a money swap that would make the $1 million available from the police budget, but not cripple police spending by substituting other dollars the city is getting from a federal COVID-19 relief fund.
One speaker who didn't give a full name said police get four hours of de-escalation training each year and five hours of diversity training every other year, but are given more training than that on keeping fit. That seems out of balance, the speaker suggested.
Jillian Sechrest denounced the city for spending $2 million to replace worn-out police cars, but Republican Mayoral candidate Kris McCann told the council members that the blood of crime victims would be on their hands if they approved any police funding cut.
Mabel Hunter said defunding doesn't mean taking away money from police but reallocating it to things like training rather than "riot gear."
Other speakers called for spending more money on job creation, better police salaries to reduce turnover and training costs, making apartment owners more accountable for crime on their properties, and defunding police to spend money on needs such as rental assistance.
Monday's meeting was a special meeting of the city's community development, housing and general government committee, which Adams chairs.
Adams said future meetings would cover other areas of city government.
