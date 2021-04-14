Calls to open schools earlier in the fall may get unlikely assist from COVID-19

N.C. legislators have submitted a slew of partisan and bipartisan bills with the common goal of allowing public school districts to begin the school year one to two weeks earlier in August.
Faced again with stiff opposition from the state's tourism lobby, school calendar flexibility proponents may get an ironic boost from the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on in-classroom attendance.
"Everybody is in agreement that our kids have suffered with schools being closed," said Rep. Jeff Zenger, R-Forsyth, and co-sponsor of bipartisan House Bill 111 that would open schools on Aug. 11.
Senate Bill 166, sponsored by Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, would open Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and Davie County Schools on Aug. 10.
WS/FCS officials did not provide comment on whether they support either school calendar flexibility bill.
Since the 2005-06 school year, state law has prohibited public school systems from opening before the Monday closest to Aug. 26 and closing after the Friday closest to June 11 without permission from the State Board of Education.
The law passed after the successful “Save Our Summers” campaign was initiated by vocal grassroots parents/teachers’ group and later supported by coastal business owners.
Most of the bills contain similar language, with the common denominators being linking the public school calendar to that of a local community college — which typically start a week earlier than public schools.
"The moving of the start date is to lessen the amount of down time between the summer school program and the start of school, to provide a more continuous learning atmosphere," Zenger said.
"I am hopeful that because of the extraordinary circumstances we find ourselves in that we will get this done. Our kids and their futures are essential."
Altogether, there have been at least 26 school calendar bills introduced, including separate bills affecting Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and Triad counties Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin.
Interestingly, only one — covering Craven County — cites COVID in the bill title.
Two local bills passed the House by voice vote — House Bill 125 (which covers Lenoir, Franklin, Nash and Pitt county schools) and House Bill 201 (which covers the Mount Airy and Elkin city schools, and systems in Surry, Union, Chatham, Edgecombe and Martin counties). Local bills cannot be vetoed by the governor.
An additional 14 bills, including HB111, cleared the House Education K-12 committee Tuesday.
Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation, said that "it's likely that COVID-19 and the associated learning loss will play a role in this debate."
"What’s unclear at this point is whether a consensus will emerge among legislators about the best way to approach the issue. Those who support the traditional later opening of school will also present the argument that COVID-19 created special threats to their businesses’ long-term viability.
"So, the pandemic is likely to affect this debate in more than one way.”
Background
Before the state law, many public-school systems, including WS/FCS, began school in early August.
The law delayed the start by up to three weeks in an effort to allow families to spend more time at North Carolina’s beaches.
In the 16 years since the law was passed, there have been more than 270 local and public school calendar bills submitted in the legislature. None have cleared the legislature.
That's according to Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, and former chairman of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools' Board of Education.
During the 2019 session, House Bill 79 cleared the House by a 100-10 vote. It would have allowed public school systems to align their calendars with local community colleges.
However, HB79 was sent directly to the Senate Rules and Operations committee and not addressed the rest of the session.
Bill supporters said legislators should compare the benefits of the bills for students, such as finishing their first semester before the Christmas holiday break, to those of extending the summer vacation until late August for the tourism industry.
Lambeth said uniting the calendars makes sense since two district schools — Early College of Forsyth and Forsyth Middle College — are on the Forsyth Technical Community College campus. Students at those schools take college courses for credit while earning their high school diplomas.
Although Lambeth has co-sponsored HB111, he said, "I am not at all encouraged that any school calendar bill will pass."
"Local systems know best what school calendar works best for their community. I have always advocated for high school kids to take exams before the holiday break."
"But, as is the case with many good ideas and common-sense bills, the powerful lobbying groups often win and force a 'no' vote or a vote down," Lambeth said.
Asked if the pandemic could be the difference, Lambeth said, "I don't think it will unless it is time specific for this year only."
Tourism perspective
The N.C. Travel and Tourism Coalition has said “studies show that starting school in late August produces as much as $1 billion each year in economic growth through increased tourism-related sales.”
The N.C. Travel Industry Association consistently has listed school calendars among its top legislative agenda items.
Vince Chelena, the travel industry association's executive director, said Wednesday the legislature's support of offering at least six weeks of summer school for public school districts should lessen the need for moving up the start of the 2021-22 school year.
"There’s no question the pandemic challenged teachers and students this past year," Chelena said. "The summer school program, which parents can opt into, is a smart way to ensure additional instruction is given to students who have fallen behind."
Chelena said the tourism industry supports public schools by generating $26.7 billion in visitor spending for 2020.
"The visitor spending resulted in $2.1 billion in state and local tax revenue, helping to significantly fund education," Chelena said. "A healthy tourism economy funds education."
Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University, said that "while it is certainly possible that tourism will prevail, the current period is not like other times.
"Tourism has still not yet fully recovered from the impact of COVID-19 on vacation travel, and there is a great concern about the negative impact that online learning has had on educational outcomes.
"I would say that the tourism industry’s pull will be less effective than in the past."
