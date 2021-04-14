Calls to open schools earlier in the fall may get unlikely assist from COVID-19

However, HB79 was sent directly to the Senate Rules and Operations committee and not addressed the rest of the session.

Bill supporters said legislators should compare the benefits of the bills for students, such as finishing their first semester before the Christmas holiday break, to those of extending the summer vacation until late August for the tourism industry.

Lambeth said uniting the calendars makes sense since two district schools — Early College of Forsyth and Forsyth Middle College — are on the Forsyth Technical Community College campus. Students at those schools take college courses for credit while earning their high school diplomas.

Although Lambeth has co-sponsored HB111, he said, "I am not at all encouraged that any school calendar bill will pass."

"Local systems know best what school calendar works best for their community. I have always advocated for high school kids to take exams before the holiday break."

"But, as is the case with many good ideas and common-sense bills, the powerful lobbying groups often win and force a 'no' vote or a vote down," Lambeth said.

Asked if the pandemic could be the difference, Lambeth said, "I don't think it will unless it is time specific for this year only."