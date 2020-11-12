Calvary boys soccer state title match may have been COVID-19 spreader event

A COVID-19 cluster of 16 students and three faculty/staff at Calvary Day School in Winston-Salem could be related to its hosting the NCISAA Class 3-A boys soccer championship match on Halloween, according to county public health officials.

Calvary defeated Concord Academy 1-0 to win its first boys soccer state title.

The Winston-Salem Journal's report on the match included that the school's student section, known as the Calvary Crazies, stood in crowded conditions outside the stadium fence for more than two hours since only participants, parents and the media were allowed inside.

The players celebrated winning by going to the student section, with both sides pressing against the fence.

Tony Lo Guidice, assistant county health director, said Thursday "that looks correct" when asked about whether the soccer match could have served as a spreader event.

The overall Calvary cluster was determined by a case investigation from the health department.

Calvary declined to comment Thursday when asked whether officials believe the soccer match may have a spreader event, or where the 19 infected individuals may have been exposed.