Calvary boys soccer state title match may have been COVID-19 spreader event

A COVID-19 cluster of 16 students and three faculty/staff at Calvary Day School in Winston-Salem could be related to its hosting the NCISAA Class 3-A boys soccer championship match on Halloween, according to county public health officials.
Calvary defeated Concord Academy 1-0 to win its first boys soccer state title.
The Winston-Salem Journal's report on the match included that the school's student section, known as the Calvary Crazies, stood in crowded conditions outside the stadium fence for more than two hours since only participants, parents and the media were allowed inside.
The players celebrated winning by going to the student section, with both sides pressing against the fence.
Tony Lo Guidice, assistant county health director, said Thursday "that looks correct" when asked about whether the soccer match could have served as a spreader event.
The overall Calvary cluster was determined by a case investigation from the health department.
Calvary declined to comment Thursday when asked whether officials believe the soccer match may have a spreader event, or where the 19 infected individuals may have been exposed.
"Thankfully, everyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 is recovering well and most of those students, in addition to students who were quarantined due to close exposure, have a return-to-school date of sometime next week once they have been cleared to return," Richard Hardee, Calvary's head of school, wrote Wednesday in a letter to the school's community.
Hardee said the school has no known cases of transmission through on-campus contact during the school day.
"If a CDS student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19, they are linked to our school report with the health department no matter where or how they contracted COVID-19," Hardee said.
Joshua Swift, the county's health director, said Thursday he is not aware of other COVID-19 outbreaks or clusters that can be traced to Halloween events in Forsyth but there have been individual cases linked to those kinds of events.
"Even though you're outdoors, anytime that you have crowding in limited space, that's why it's important to wear a mask when you can't maintain social distancing," Swift said.
"When you're at a sporting event, particularly one where you are celebrating, when you're yelling and screaming, you're going to project more droplets."
Swift recommended that anyone at the Calvary match who was exposed or think they were exposed to COVID-19 to get tested.
"We're doing that contact tracing with Calvary faculty, staff and students," Swift said.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said most school-related virus outbreaks and clusters come from exposure in households and social gatherings.
"All of the ones I know of so far, in our area, are not related to any real transmissions at school," Ohl said.
