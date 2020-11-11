Calvary Day School confirms COVID-19 cluster of 19 cases

The higher total reported by Calvary "likely reflects that it is aware of more cases, and we haven't investigated those cases yet," Lo Guidice said.

"We advise schools to follow the guidance from the CDC and NCDHHS on how to prevent, mitigate and respond to COVID-19," Lo Guidice said.

Hardee wrote that parents already had been informed that upper-school students had been transferred last week to distance learning.

"On-campus instruction for upper-school students is scheduled to resume on Monday," Hardee said.

"If that plan changes, we will notify families accordingly. There are no active cases in our lower school and preschool divisions at this time."

Hardee said the school has no known cases of transmission through on-campus contact during the school day.

"If a CDS student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19, they are linked to our school report with the health department no matter where or how they contracted COVID-19," Hardee said.

Calvary is one of three K-12 schools in the county listed by DHHS with a current outbreak.