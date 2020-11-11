Calvary Day School confirms COVID-19 cluster of 19 cases

Calvary Day School confirmed Wednesday in a letter to the school community that it has an active COVID-19 cluster of 16 upper-school students and three faculty and staff members.
"Thankfully, everyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 is recovering well and most of those students, in addition to students who were quarantined due to close exposure, have a return-to-school date of sometime next week once they have been cleared to return," wrote Richard Hardee, Calvary's head of school.
Hardee's letter is the latest update on the cluster, which became public Tuesday in a report by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on child-care and K-12 school COVID-19 outbreaks.
Calvary said it was notified Tuesday by Forsyth County health officials that the case count on the DHHS website was incorrect.
DHHS spokeswoman Catie Armstrong said Wednesday its outbreak lists are derived from COVID-19 case and cluster investigations by county health departments.
Tony Lo Guidice, the county's assistant health director, said Wednesday that the DHHS outbreak count for Calvary was incorrect, and the correct total was 14 infected students and two infected faculty/staff. Lo Guidice said that total was based on the department's case investigation.
The higher total reported by Calvary "likely reflects that it is aware of more cases, and we haven't investigated those cases yet," Lo Guidice said.
"We advise schools to follow the guidance from the CDC and NCDHHS on how to prevent, mitigate and respond to COVID-19," Lo Guidice said.
Hardee wrote that parents already had been informed that upper-school students had been transferred last week to distance learning.
"On-campus instruction for upper-school students is scheduled to resume on Monday," Hardee said.
"If that plan changes, we will notify families accordingly. There are no active cases in our lower school and preschool divisions at this time."
Hardee said the school has no known cases of transmission through on-campus contact during the school day.
"If a CDS student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19, they are linked to our school report with the health department no matter where or how they contracted COVID-19," Hardee said.
Calvary is one of three K-12 schools in the county listed by DHHS with a current outbreak.
The others are Moore Magnet Elementary School with six staff and one student infected, and UNC School of the Arts with five students.
DHHS defines a COVID-19 cluster in a child-care or school setting as a minimum of five positive cases.
"A cluster is considered over if there is not evidence of continued transmission within the setting," DHHS said.
"This is measured as 28 days after the latest date of onset in a symptomatic person, or the latest date of specimen collection in an asymptomatic person, whichever is later."
336-727-7376
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.